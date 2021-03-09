International
Countries bumping into COVID-19 vaccines may soon have surpluses to donate | science
By Jon Cohen, Kai Kupferschmidt
scienceCOVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation.
Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden shaved off 2 months of previous vacation and promised that doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be available to all adults in the U.S. by the end of May. This is welcome news for the United States, which has had more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other country. It could also be good news for nations that could benefit from the more than 1 billion extra doses the federal government has ordered.
Like three dozen other countries, the United States has contracted with numerous vaccine companies for sometimes the number of doses needed to cover its population. No one knew at the time that, if any, the candidate vaccines would work or when they might prove safe and effective. But so far, most pre-purchased vaccines appear to offer strong protection, meaning many countries will receive far more vaccines than they need. Excess doses that the United States may have by July will vaccinate at least 200 million people. Over the next year or two, overdoses in the U.S. and those from other countries may increase enough to immunize everyone in many of the poorer nations that have no COVID-19 vaccine.
No country still has warehouses filled with unnecessary COVID-19 vaccines, many severely affected European nations may not have surpluses by the end of the year. But global health leaders stress that the time has come to figure out how to share those dedicated but extra doses. It would be extremely helpful to set a roadmap for 2021, says Jeremy Farrar, who heads the biomedical research charity Wellcome Trust. Planning is critical.
Last summer, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other groups set up the COVID-19 Global Access Vaccines Facility (COVAX) to address expected vaccine disparities, in part by asking for money to buy doses for poor countries. COVAX has raised $ 6.3 billion, but so far has been at the back of the vaccine supply line. You can not buy something that is already legally obliged to share elsewhere, notes Lawrence Gostin, a global health law specialist at Georgetown University. By the end of May, COVAX plans to ship only 237 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
Future surpluses could provide a huge boost to COVAX supply, but transferring vaccines already carried out to a specific location is challenging. It is not as simple as simply saying COVAX, here are some doses, explains Nicole Lurie of the Epidemic Readiness Innovation Coalition, which helps the WHO run COVAX. There are a whole host of issues to be worked on with regulators, and compensation and liability for contracts between manufacturers and countries that say how doses can be used.
Lurie was a senior U.S. government health official during the 2009 flu pandemic, and recalls that it took the United States months to donate the flu vaccine. There was a gasoline step that no one knew about, including my favorite, a smoking certificate of a wooden pallet to send doses to the Philippines that took more than 2 weeks, she says.
The process can be greatly simplified if the vaccine is donated before it leaves the factory gate, says Gian Gandhi, COVAX coordinator at UNICEF. We have problems if a dose is reduced to a central warehouse in Berlin or Paris or London, he says. Lurie would like the countries with the largest possible surpluses to conduct a tabletop exercise soon to see the details of the donation. What will it take to do that? she asks. Allows us not to get caught by the smokers certificate guards.
Vaccines to divide and divide
These 11 countries alone have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided or optional to immunize some 2.9 billion people beyond their population.
(* Based on vaccines provided and optional, some still unauthorized for use, and if requiring one or two doses)
|country
|Population (millions)
|PEOPLE
coverage (%) *
|Additional persons covered (millions)
|Canada
|37
|609
|188
|United States
|329
|553
|1490
|Ital
|60
|422
|193
|United Kingdom
|68
|421
|218
|Germany
|84
|394
|247
|poland
|38
|364
|100
|Spain
|47
|364
|124
|France
|65
|364
|172
|Australia
|25
|345
|61
|Mexico
|128
|158
|74
|Japan
|127
|124
|31
UNICEF
By December 2020, countries anticipating a vaccine surplus had begun discussing donation plans with COVAX. But after SARS-CoV-2 variants emerged that spread more quickly or avoided some immune responses, those conversations stopped, Gandhi says. The nations suddenly did not know which of their provided vaccines would be most effective against the variants, he says. Additional booster shots may also be needed to extend immunity or strengthen it against variants.
The policy has also held donations. In many countries that have secured large supplies of vaccines but are trying to deliver shots, politicians cannot openly discuss the topic, Farrar says. Strong nationalism of vaccines will prevail for several more months, says Gostin. It becomes politically viable to share a vaccine when you are at the point where vaccines are being followed by people rather than people following the vaccines.
COVAX has chosen not to accept donations addressed to specific populations or regions of the world. But China and India have already donated more than 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to specific countries, in what many see as vaccine diplomacy. It is a strategy the United States can use through COVAX, according to Cornell University Jason Rao, a biosafety specialist who worked at former President Barack Obama White House. Vaccine donations, he says, could rebuild those diplomatic ties we know were removed from the last administration.
France has already pledged to allocate 5% of its vaccine provided, but it has only administered 5.8 million doses within its own country since 7 March. Norway has also pledged to donate doses in parallel with vaccinating citizens, but there would only be enough surplus to vaccinate 14 million people beyond its 5.4 million people. The WHO advocates that more countries donate doses now, in parallel with their vaccination campaigns, in order to protect first-line health care workers elsewhere.
At a press conference last week, Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the WHO, stressed that for rich nations, vaccine equality is a matter of self-interest. Vaccination in the world will slow the emergence and spread of mutants and also has financial benefits. It is very clear that if not everyone in the world is protected, the global economic recovery cannot begin, she says.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]