Kylie Moore-Gilbert says Australian government should have gone public with its case earlier | Kylie Moore-Gilbert

Kylie Moore-Gilbert believes she would never have been sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges in Iran if the Australian government had gone public with her case earlier to put pressure on Tehran.

The British-Australian academic, who was released after just over two years in a complex four-seat prisoner shift, said the Australian governments’ strategy of quiet diplomacy, deliberately defending her cause from the media, while pursued negotiations with the Irans government, was wrong.

In a television interview Tuesday night about the 804 days she spent locked up inside Irans Evin and Qarchak prisons, Moore-Gilbert said: If my ordeal had been made public, I would not have been 10 years old.

As soon as her case became public all over the world, much more attention was paid to my health and condition.

The dual citizen, educated at Cambridge and a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Melbourne, was arrested in Tehran in September 2018 while preparing to board a flight abroad after attending an academic conference in Qom.

She was sent to the infamous Tehrans Evin prison, held by the Revolutionary Guards in Secret Quarter 2A, and sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges in a secret trial. The Iranian government claimed she was a spy working for Israel, the country of nationality of her departed husbands.

In her first sitting interview since her release in November 2020, Moore-Gilbert revealed that she had asked for her story to appear in the media months before she made headlines, long after she was arrested.

Saying she was not convinced the issue of quiet diplomacy was piling up, Moore-Gilbert revealed that she had urged her family to go public in one of several short phone calls she was given inside the prison, but that she was silent.

I knew I was deliberately being kept away from the media against my wishes and from the first six weeks to two months Id asking for my family to go to the media, she said.

I was told that the media knew about my imprisonment, but [were] was told by the government to keep it quiet because the line run by the government was that they were trying to find a diplomatic solution behind the scenes with Iran.

Moore-Gilberts’ arrest became public only after two other Australians, Mark Firkin and Jolie King, were arrested, almost a year after her arrest. King and Firkin were released after three months in 2019.

The line run by the government was that trying to find a diplomatic solution behind the scenes with Iran was the best way to get me out and that the media would complicate things and could make Iran angry and upset and to make things worse for me, she said.

I got a very different picture of the situation based on my experiences being inside.

The Moore-Gilberts case was complicated by the fact that, inside Iran, it was held by the hardline Revolutionary Guard, less willing to negotiate than the Iranian government, represented by Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Asked about the smooth diplomacy strategy of his governments, the Australian Prime Minister said the priority had been the safe return of Moore-Gilberts.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert obviously may not be aware of all the things the government has been involved in securing her release for a long period of time, and many other issues going beyond that period, said Scott Morrison .

And there are definitely things that lie within the national security dimension of what the government deals with.

There will be views on this issue, but what I do know is that this was our top priority issue to get Kylie home.

Moore-Gilbert said the Revolutionary Guards tried to recruit her as a dual agent many times over the more than two years she spent as their prisoner, offering her free if she made a deal with the regime.

She said she had refused repeated pleas from guards and officials to agree to spy on Iran in exchange for her immediate release.

Moore-Gilbert told Sky News that she suspected the Iranians had wanted to have their dessert and also eat it by getting something from Australia through a diplomatic solution to her imprisonment, while also using her academic status to spy on Iran .

I knew the reason they did not get involved in any meaningful negotiations with the Australians was because they wanted to recruit me, she said.

They wanted me to work for them as a spy [and said] that if I cooperated with them and agreed to become a spy for them, they would set me free because I could gain my freedom [and] make a deal with them.

In the interview, Moore-Gilbert spoke at length about the devastating psychological damage her time in prison took on her mental health and, in particular, the first four weeks spent in solitary confinement.

She talked about the psychological torture of being inside the small cell two by two meters, with lights on 24 hours a day and a static sound coming from the phone into the cell that she could use to call guards.

After the two-week note I was browsing, Id completely lost, Id lost the plot, I was completely insane, she said.

At first I could not eat anything and I could not sleep. My emotional state was so unstable, I was so anxious, my heartbeat was always beating hard, I basically had a prolonged anxiety attack or panic attack.

After an initial period of daily interrogations, she said she would lie down when I was alone in this room, locked in this room 23 hours a day with nothing to do, so I was at the end of her a lady of crazy.

Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly denied the allegations against her, the Australian government has dismissed them as unfounded and no evidence has ever been made public about her alleged crimes.

I am an innocent woman, she wrote in a letter smuggled from prison last year, jailed for a crime I did not commit and for which there is no real evidence.

She again denied the allegations during her interview with Sky News on Tuesday, calling them ridiculous. The academic said she had taken strength from the anger she felt being imprisoned on false charges.

This anger pushed him to fight and break the rules. She estimated that she went on seven hunger strikes during her imprisonment and was beaten once after a doctor she had removed a note to betray her and told the guards.

She also found that on one occasion she managed to climb the fence of her training yard and climb to the roof of the prison, where she thought of trying to escape.

I’ve been thinking [escaping] when I was up there because it took 20 minutes to find me. [But] where would i have gone? What would I have done?

I did not speak the language, I was in a prison uniform without someone from outside to help me, I do not know what I would have done.

Eventually, Moore-Gilbert was released in a complex prisoner exchange involving Australia, Iran, Israel and Thailand. The agreement has never been accepted by Australia. Moore-Gilbert was released in exchange for the release of three convicted terrorists. The men were involved in a devastating bombing raid in Bangkok in February 2012 that aimed to kill Israeli diplomats but only managed to blow up their rented apartment and injure five people. All three were in jail in Thailand.

Iranian state media showed footage of three men receiving wreaths of flowers, dipped in the national flag, when they returned to Iran.