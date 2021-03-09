UN expresses alarm over the death of CALABARZON activists





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, March 10) The United Nations sounded the alarm over the killings of nine activists and the arrest of six others in the CALABARZON region over the weekend. “We are horrified by the arbitrary killing of nine activists in simultaneous police-military operations in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces around Metro Manila,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesman Ravina Shamdasani told a news conference. press release Tuesday. Shamdasani added that the violent crackdown could further incite intimidation and “red marking” on activists, citing the Philippine government’s record of accusing them of being members of the Communist Party of the Philippines. “We are deeply concerned that these recent killings show an escalation of violence, intimidation, harassment and the ‘red marking’ of human rights defenders,” Shamdasani added. At least seven of the nine victims were identified by the Karapatan human rights group as members of progressive and indigenous groups. Among those killed were Ugnayan ng Mamamayan Laban sa Pagwawasak ng Kalikasan on the staff of Kalupaan Chai Lemita-Evangelista and Ariel Evangelista, SIKKAD K3 members Michael Ditingao and Mark Lee Bacasno, General Secretary of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Cavion Bagong Alyansang and Caviono deumagat and Randy dela Cruz. The detainees included Courage-Rizal member Eugene Eugenio, Olalia KMU executive vice-president Esteban Mendoza, BAYAN Laguna spokeswoman Elizabeth Camoral and paralegal political prisoner aide Nimfa Lanzanas. RELATED: 9 dead as police crackdown on activists in Southern Tagalog The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights welcomed the national government’s move to investigate the killings after underlining the need for a “swift, transparent and effective” investigation that meets international standards. Shamdasani also called on Philippine police to prevent the use of excessive force during law enforcement operations, which could result in the loss of lives such as the beating of activists in CALABARZON. She mentioned the deaths of nine indigenous peoples’ rights activists in Tumandok on 30 December and the arrest of several activists and journalists Last December 10 during the observance of the International Human Rights Day as cases where human rights defenders were “intimidated” by law enforcement. “We also call on the Government and members of the security forces to refrain from rhetoric that could lead to violations, and instead make public commitments to uphold human rights and the rule of law,” she said. Malacaang assured the public an investigation is under way into the deaths of activists in CALABARZON, but claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to shoot and kill armed rebels was “legal”. PLtCol Lagoon Police Spokesperson. Chitadel Gaoira said the suspects carried explosives and various weapons with them, which makes their operations “legitimate”. In June 2020, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report criticized the Philippine government for a serious lack of due process in police operations and almost total impunity for the use of deadly force by police and the military.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos