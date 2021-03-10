International
A powerful image captures the moment when a nun knelt in front of the police to stop the violence in Myanmar
Kneeling in front of them in the dust of a northern Myanmar city, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng begged a group of heavily armed police officers to spare the “kids” and take their lives instead.
The image of the Catholic nun in a plain white custom, her outstretched hands praying to the forces of the country’s new junta as they prepared to strike a protest, has gone viral and earned her praise in the Buddhist-majority country.
“I knelt down … begging them not to shoot and torture the children, but to shoot me and kill me on the spot,” she said.
Her act of courage in the city of Myitkyina on Monday came as Myanmar battles the chaotic aftermath of the Feb. 1 military overthrow of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
As protests demanding the return of democracy have begun, the junta has steadily escalated its use of force, using tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and live ammunition.
Protesters took to the streets of Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state, on Monday wearing strong hats and holding homemade shields.
As police began to gather around them, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng and two other nuns begged them to leave.
“Police were pursuing to arrest them and I was worried about the children,” she said.
It was at that moment that the 45-year-old nun fell to her knees.
Moments later, as she was begging for restraint, police started firing at the crowd of protesters behind her.
“The children panicked and ran to the front … I could do nothing but pray that God would save and help the children,” she said.
First she saw a man shot in the head falling dead in front of her – then she felt the tear gas burn.
“I felt like the world was falling apart,” she said.
“I’m very sad that it happened while I was praying for him.”
A local rescue team confirmed to AFP that two men were shot dead on the spot during Monday’s crash, though they did not confirm whether live ammunition or rubber bullets were used.
On Tuesday, one of the deceased, Zin Min Htet, was placed in a glass coffin and transported to a golden hepar covered with white and red flowers.
The mourners raised three fingers in a symbol of resistance, while a musical ensemble of brass instrumentalists, drummers and a bagpiper in strange white uniforms led the funeral procession.
– ‘All of Myanmar is grieving’ –
Kachin, Myanmar’s northernmost state, is home to the Kachin ethnic group and the site of several years of conflict between ethnic armed groups and the military.
Tens of thousands have fled their homes to refugee camps across the state – and among the organizations that helped them have been Christian groups.
Monday was not Ann Rose Nu Tawng’s first meeting with security forces – on February 28 she made a similar plea for mercy, walking slowly toward riot police, kneeling and begging them to stop. .
“I have been thinking of myself already dead since February 28,” she said of the day she made the decision to confront the armed police.
On Monday, she was joined by her sisters and the local bishop, who surrounded her as she sought mercy for the protesters.
“We were there to protect our sister and our people because she had her life in danger,” sister Mary John Paul told Paul AFP.
The city has seen frequent crackdowns by authorities since the coup, including a violent dispersal of peaceful teachers last month that sent some to hide.
To date, more than 60 people have been killed in anti-coup demonstrations across the country, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners.
Fear goes deep for Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng, but she said she must be brave and will continue to rise up for the “kids”.
“I can not stand and watch without doing anything, seeing what is happening before my eyes while the whole of Myanmar is grieving,” she said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]