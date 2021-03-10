A powerful image captures the moment when a nun knelt in front of the police to stop the violence in Myanmar

Kneeling in front of them in the dust of a northern Myanmar city, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng begged a group of heavily armed police officers to spare the “kids” and take their lives instead.

The image of the Catholic nun in a plain white custom, her outstretched hands praying to the forces of the country’s new junta as they prepared to strike a protest, has gone viral and earned her praise in the Buddhist-majority country.

“I knelt down … begging them not to shoot and torture the children, but to shoot me and kill me on the spot,” she said.

Her act of courage in the city of Myitkyina on Monday came as Myanmar battles the chaotic aftermath of the Feb. 1 military overthrow of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

As protests demanding the return of democracy have begun, the junta has steadily escalated its use of force, using tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and live ammunition.

Protesters took to the streets of Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state, on Monday wearing strong hats and holding homemade shields.

As police began to gather around them, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng and two other nuns begged them to leave.

“Police were pursuing to arrest them and I was worried about the children,” she said.

It was at that moment that the 45-year-old nun fell to her knees.

Moments later, as she was begging for restraint, police started firing at the crowd of protesters behind her.

“The children panicked and ran to the front … I could do nothing but pray that God would save and help the children,” she said.

First she saw a man shot in the head falling dead in front of her – then she felt the tear gas burn.

“I felt like the world was falling apart,” she said.

“I’m very sad that it happened while I was praying for him.”

A local rescue team confirmed to AFP that two men were shot dead on the spot during Monday’s crash, though they did not confirm whether live ammunition or rubber bullets were used.

On Tuesday, one of the deceased, Zin Min Htet, was placed in a glass coffin and transported to a golden hepar covered with white and red flowers.

The mourners raised three fingers in a symbol of resistance, while a musical ensemble of brass instrumentalists, drummers and a bagpiper in strange white uniforms led the funeral procession.

– ‘All of Myanmar is grieving’ –

Kachin, Myanmar’s northernmost state, is home to the Kachin ethnic group and the site of several years of conflict between ethnic armed groups and the military.

Tens of thousands have fled their homes to refugee camps across the state – and among the organizations that helped them have been Christian groups.

Monday was not Ann Rose Nu Tawng’s first meeting with security forces – on February 28 she made a similar plea for mercy, walking slowly toward riot police, kneeling and begging them to stop. .

“I have been thinking of myself already dead since February 28,” she said of the day she made the decision to confront the armed police.

On Monday, she was joined by her sisters and the local bishop, who surrounded her as she sought mercy for the protesters.

“We were there to protect our sister and our people because she had her life in danger,” sister Mary John Paul told Paul AFP.

The city has seen frequent crackdowns by authorities since the coup, including a violent dispersal of peaceful teachers last month that sent some to hide.

To date, more than 60 people have been killed in anti-coup demonstrations across the country, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners.

Fear goes deep for Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng, but she said she must be brave and will continue to rise up for the “kids”.

“I can not stand and watch without doing anything, seeing what is happening before my eyes while the whole of Myanmar is grieving,” she said.