Biden pressured to punish the Saudi crown prince

WASHINGTON Several prominent human rights defenders ousted President Joe Biden on Tuesday for failing to directly penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince his role in the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

This comes as Democrats in Congress are also calling for a more aggressive target of the U.S. responseMohammad Bin Salman, with lawmakers actively considering legislative options if the Biden administration refuses to sanction the crown prince.

“This may not be the end of the matter,” Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told a roundtable on Tuesday.

Growing resentment even among the determined Bidenallies comes less than two weeks after the administration’s release a declassified intelligence report linking the Saudi crown prince to Khashoggi’s assassination. The report concluded that Bin Salman approved the operation to “capture or kill” Khashoggi, an American resident and critic of the Saudi regime, when he entered a Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018.

The Trump administration refused to release that report, even though it was mandated by Congress and the previous administration maintained close ties with it Saudi Arabia despite international outrage over the killing. During the 2000 presidential campaign, Biden vowed to take a tougher line with the Saudis.

“They have to take responsibility.” Biden said during the campaign. “We will make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the leaders they are.”

Biden won acclaim for issuing the intelligence rating, but critics say he did not pursue it. Secretary of State Antony Blinken soon made it clear The White House would not target the MBS, as is well known, and would instead place visa restrictions on other individuals involved in Khashoggi’s assassination, among other steps.

“Meet the new boss, just like the old boss, at least in terms of relations with Saudi Arabia,” said Thor Halvorssen, founder of the Human Rights Foundation, who helped fund a documentary on Khashoggi’s assassination. Dissidents. Halvorssen and several human rights lawyers held a phone call with reporters Tuesday to denounce Biden’s Saudi policy.

Biden aides have defended his handling of the situation, arguing that the president’s intention is to reprimand the kingdom while maintaining an important alliance.

“Our goal is to rebalance the relationship, prevent it from ever happening again and find ways … to work together with the Saudi leadership,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier this month. it appears that the US does not usually sanction the leaders of other countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

But lawyers say if the Biden administration does not directly punish the MBS, it will give a green light to other authoritarian leaders so they can reach beyond their borders to silence critics.

“Khashoggi is just the most obvious and horrific example of a global phenomenon that is really increasingly troubling,” said Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, a human rights group said in Tuesday’s call.

“All over the world, including this country, there are dissidents or critics who are being harassed, who have been given illegally, who are being spied on by authoritarian countries,” he said. The Biden administration needs to “wake up” to this trend and take stronger action to protect those who have fled authoritarian regimes.

Khashoggi was living in self-imposed exile in the US after becoming a fierce critic of the crown prince. He went to the Saudi consulate in Turkey to get the documents he needed for his next marriage. As soon as he got inside, a team of Saudi operatives killed him and dismembered his body.

Years later, the issue still sparks outrage in Congress. At Home, Rep. Tom Malinowski, DN.J., has introduced legislation that would bar the crown prince from visiting the U.S., among other sentences.

“I applaud the Biden administration for appointing the MBS as Khashoggi’s killer, but it signs our message to Saudi Arabia if we accuse it of crime and then do nothing to hold it accountable,” Malinowski said in a March 1 statement. revealing the bill.

Menendez said he has asked his staff to review “all possible options that can be taken to establish greater responsibility” for Khashoggi’s assassination. If the Biden administration refuses to take further steps, Menendez said, he would push for legal remedies, though he declined to indicate which options are being considered.

More:Following Khashoggi’s assassination, Saudi Arabia shifts lobbying power to ‘Central America’ with women’s rights message

Bill Browder, a human rights activist who pushed Congress to pass a sweeping bill on human rights and anti-corruption sanctions in 2017, said he hopes lawmakers will grow where the Biden administration has not done.

“I would imagine there is a strong enough bipartisan consensus to do something,” Browder said in Tuesday’s call. “He also, by the way, gives Biden a way out. He can say to Mohammed Bin Salman, ‘You know … I tried, but that’s how it works in America.’