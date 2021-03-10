The African-American International Museum launches its first digital exhibition





CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – You can now experience the Charleston International African-American Museum before its construction is completed. The museum started his own the first digital exhibition today The exhibition gives people a chance to get a closer look at Sol Legare Island off the coast of South Carolina on James Island. Historians say the Sol Legare community is a surviving example of a predominantly African-American community in the South Carolina Sea Islands, where most members of the community are descendants of its American-American Freedmen founders. Tony Carrier, Director of the Family History Center at the International African-American Museum, said starting a digital exhibition before the museum opens gives people a chance to see the amount of information their team is gathering. “It’s important for us to go out into the community …[and] Involve our stakeholders in the work we are doing, ”Carrier said. One of the methods they use to gather history throughout the Lowcountry is by assigning interns to certain locations in the area. One of those interns is Keyshawn Gascey, a youngster at The Citadel, who has been assigned to Dorchester and Berkeley Counties. It is part of an upcoming digital project that the museum hopes to open in the future. One of the exhibits they will have is creating a digital map of the state and so guests … will be able to click state and then they will be able to have information on that part, Gascey said. Gascey is a lifelong resident of Lowcountry, born and raised in Goose Creek, so when he saw that he had an opportunity to help provide material for the historic opening of a museum in his hometown, he could not refuse. Knowing how many people will influence will… and how much life will affect and even change with the genealogical center. It was somewhat silly for me as if I had no way of saying no, he said. This digital exhibition is just the beginning of the rich history that will be presented by the International African-American Museum. There are so many ways in which Lowcountry is special. Culture, history here is very significant and this is something the world needs to know. ” Carrier Tony The museum is scheduled to open in 2022.

