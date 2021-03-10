Suspicious Video Shows Penguin Almost Fleeing Eating





I know we’re still struggling our extra six weeks of winter here in Texas – and we’re completely on snow – but would you mind taking a quick trip to Antarctica with me? I promise, it ‘s virtual and you can stay inside all the time. I just had to share this video when I saw a penguin about to escape being an afternoon orca snack. These things happen every day (IS the circle of life), but in this particular video, I had to cheer for the little bird without flights. In an interview with New York Post, Matt Karsten, 40, and his wife Anna, 32, shared their experience in the Gerlache Strait near the summit of Antarctica in 2019. They had great photos and videos walking the icebergs in the region, but nothing compared to the video suspicious they caught after noticing a pod of orcs playing near one of their boats. The group quickly realized that while the orcs were playing, they quickly saw their snack on this little Arctic penguin. “They went and went with the penguin, swimming fast with the orcs in his footsteps. “Eventually the poor penguin tried to jump on a nearby zodiac ship,” Karsten said. Watch this video: You were shouting, “HELP the little boy!” as tourists watched him try to jump into the boat? I found it disappointing. Orcas, being their normal intelligent self, saw the penguin jump into the boat and continued to chase it around for a while before giving up. “After sailing for a while, the penguin said goodbye to the ship and jumped back into the icy water,” Karsten told Kennedy News. Latered Karsten likened the experience to watching a National Geographic episode in real time. LOOK: These are the deadliest animals in the world







