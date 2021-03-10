US News & World Report ranks these 2 NE countries among the best





Two of the nations, the 10 best states to live in are here in New England, according to US News & World Report. The publication just released its own ranking, and New Hampshire entered No. 4 and Massachusetts at Nr. 9. Washington is the best state to live in for the second year in a row, according to the report. (This is 2021 and 2019; the publication did not release rankings last year due to the pandemic.) The report analyzed each country in the following eight categories: health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and the natural environment, with health care and education gaining the most weight. Massachusetts performed well in health care and education, ranking no. 2 in both categories (second after Hawaii for healthcare and New Jersey for education). Bay State also performed well in the crime and correction, natural environment and economy categories, ranking in the top five in all three. New Hampshire led the way in the crime and correction category, which measures public safety and the quality and fairness of prison systems. Granite State was also ranked in the top 5 in the categories of opportunities and natural environment. Opportunity measures poverty, affordable housing, and equality for women, people of color, and the disabled. The publication used government and private sources to compile the report and considered 71 metrics in eight categories, as well as data from an annual survey of nearly 70,000 U.S. citizens. Here's how the other New England states came out: Vermont ranks 11th, Connecticut (20), Maine (27) and Rhode Island (34). Below are the 10 best states to live in: Washington MINNESOTA Utah New Hampshire Idaho Nebraska Virginia Wisconsin Massachusetts Florida See the full list of ranking of the best states.







