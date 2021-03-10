WHO warns against vaccination passports for international travel – National

A senior World Health Organization official said the so-called “vaccine passports” for COVID-19 should not be used for international travel due to numerous concerns, including the ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not readily available. all the world.

At a press conference on Monday, the head of WHO emergencies Dr. Michael Ryan said there are “real practical and ethical considerations” for countries that consider using vaccine certification as a travel condition, adding that the UN health agency advises against it for now.

“Quite simply, vaccination is simply not available worldwide and is certainly not available on a fair basis,” Ryan said. The WHO has previously noted that it is still unknown how long immunity from multiple COVID-19 licensed vaccines lasts and that data is still being collected.

Read more: ‘Reliable scientific evidence’ required to consider COVID-19 vaccine passports: PHAC

The story goes down the ad

Ryan also noted that the strategy may be unfair to people who cannot be vaccinated for certain reasons and that the search for vaccine passports may allow “inequality and injustice (s) to be further marked in the system”.

“Vaccination is not something to which everyone has equal access,” he said.

As vaccination campaigns grow in many parts of the world, so-called “vaccine passports” are gaining traction as governments seek ways to curb travel, entertainment and other social gatherings in a post-pandemic world.











5:33 Will you need a vaccine passport?





Will you need a vaccine passport?



But the strategy raises the prospect of further dividing the world along wealth lines and access to vaccines, experts warn, creating ethical and logistical issues that have alarmed decision-makers around the world.

Trends Canada taking on first female deputy chief of staff after military coup

‘Oprah Me Meghan and Harry’ Interview: 6 highlights of everyone’s story

The core principle of human rights is equality and non-discrimination, said Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization Collaborative Center for National and Global Health Law.

The story goes down the ad

There is a major moral crisis in equality globally because in high-income countries like Israel or the United States or EU countries, they are likely to get herd immunity by the end of this year, he said. But for many low-income countries, most people will not be vaccinated for many years. Do we really want to give priority to people who already have so many privileges?

Read more: The EU will propose a ‘green digital permit’ as proof that a person has been vaccinated

Digital vaccine certification strategies are already in place in Israel and Bahrain and have recently been implemented in China.

The British government said it was considering issuing some sort of COVID status certification that could be used by employers and major event organizers as it prepares to ease blocking restrictions this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said politics can cause problems.

We can not discriminate against people who, for whatever reason, can not get the vaccine, he said.











1:18 Boris Johnson says there may be a role for coronavirus vaccine passports in the UK





Boris Johnson says there may be a role for coronavirus vaccine passports in the UK February 22, 2021



In Canada, the concept is being worked out by the federal government.

The story goes down the ad

Officials told Global News they would need “credible scientific evidence” before considering their official use in Canada.

After all, it is the provinces and territories that keep track of immunization records. In the past, vaccination trial ideas have emerged in Ontario and Alberta.

The Government of Canada is aware that some jurisdictions are considering granting privileges to vaccinated people through a certification process, Health Canada wrote in an email to Global News on March 7th. Any similar review in the Canadian context will need to be based on credible scientific evidence.

– with files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Hannah Jackson and David Lao

See link »

<br />

