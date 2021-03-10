International
WHO warns against vaccination passports for international travel – National
A senior World Health Organization official said the so-called “vaccine passports” for COVID-19 should not be used for international travel due to numerous concerns, including the ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not readily available. all the world.
At a press conference on Monday, the head of WHO emergencies Dr. Michael Ryan said there are “real practical and ethical considerations” for countries that consider using vaccine certification as a travel condition, adding that the UN health agency advises against it for now.
“Quite simply, vaccination is simply not available worldwide and is certainly not available on a fair basis,” Ryan said. The WHO has previously noted that it is still unknown how long immunity from multiple COVID-19 licensed vaccines lasts and that data is still being collected.
Read more:
‘Reliable scientific evidence’ required to consider COVID-19 vaccine passports: PHAC
Ryan also noted that the strategy may be unfair to people who cannot be vaccinated for certain reasons and that the search for vaccine passports may allow “inequality and injustice (s) to be further marked in the system”.
“Vaccination is not something to which everyone has equal access,” he said.
As vaccination campaigns grow in many parts of the world, so-called “vaccine passports” are gaining traction as governments seek ways to curb travel, entertainment and other social gatherings in a post-pandemic world.
Will you need a vaccine passport?
But the strategy raises the prospect of further dividing the world along wealth lines and access to vaccines, experts warn, creating ethical and logistical issues that have alarmed decision-makers around the world.
Trends
Canada taking on first female deputy chief of staff after military coup
‘Oprah Me Meghan and Harry’ Interview: 6 highlights of everyone’s story
The core principle of human rights is equality and non-discrimination, said Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization Collaborative Center for National and Global Health Law.
There is a major moral crisis in equality globally because in high-income countries like Israel or the United States or EU countries, they are likely to get herd immunity by the end of this year, he said. But for many low-income countries, most people will not be vaccinated for many years. Do we really want to give priority to people who already have so many privileges?
Read more:
The EU will propose a ‘green digital permit’ as proof that a person has been vaccinated
Digital vaccine certification strategies are already in place in Israel and Bahrain and have recently been implemented in China.
The British government said it was considering issuing some sort of COVID status certification that could be used by employers and major event organizers as it prepares to ease blocking restrictions this year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said politics can cause problems.
We can not discriminate against people who, for whatever reason, can not get the vaccine, he said.
Boris Johnson says there may be a role for coronavirus vaccine passports in the UK
In Canada, the concept is being worked out by the federal government.
Officials told Global News they would need “credible scientific evidence” before considering their official use in Canada.
After all, it is the provinces and territories that keep track of immunization records. In the past, vaccination trial ideas have emerged in Ontario and Alberta.
The Government of Canada is aware that some jurisdictions are considering granting privileges to vaccinated people through a certification process, Health Canada wrote in an email to Global News on March 7th. Any similar review in the Canadian context will need to be based on credible scientific evidence.
– with files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Hannah Jackson and David Lao
See link »
© 2021 Canadian Press
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]