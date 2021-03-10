Nicaragua’s San Cristobal volcano erupts, turning to ashes





Nicaraguas San Cristobal volcano has erupted, covering the northwestern city of Chinandega in ash

MANAGUA, Nicaragua – The Nicaraguas San Cristobal volcano erupted on Tuesday, washing the northwestern city of Chinandega to ashes. Video from the scene showed dramatically reduced visibility in Chinandega early Tuesday afternoon and the sound of crickets falling on homes, cars and roads. I was having lunch at home when the big bang came out and the sky started to darken, said lawyer Pablo Medina, who lives about 4 miles (7 kilometers) from Nicaragua’s highest volcano. He said a strong smell of sulfur engulfed his house and ash covered everything. It was a rapid eruption, a single large eruption, and then the volcano spent about 30 minutes spewing gas, said writer Jorge Lenn Duarte, a cultural promoter in Chinandega. Some businesses were forced to close after visibility was reduced to almost zero. Hours later, residents were still cleaning. There has been less activity on the volcano recently, but today’s eruption was something unusual, especially strong, Duarte said. The 1,745-meter (5,725-foot) volcano has been periodically active for years. He also emitted a considerable feather of ash on 14 February. Vice President Rosario Murillo called on Nicaraguans to stay calm and said Tuesday activity was part of the usual outbursts. That government disaster agency would monitor the situation, but did not mention evacuations.

