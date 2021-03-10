Akkuyu Nuclear borrows sustainability from Sovcombank: Corporate





09 March 2021 JSCAkkuyu Nuclear, a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom, said today that it had received two loans of up to $ 200 million and $ 100 million, respectively, over a seven-year period from Sovcombank to finance the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey. Loans are being secured on special terms, Rosatom said, including an interest rate cut “when the borrower fulfills his sustainable development agreements”. Sovcombank is one of the 10 largest banks in Russia, with assets totaling 1.6 trillion rubles ($ 20.27 billion). Akkuyu unit 1 (Image: Rosatom) Rosatom Deputy General Manager for Economy and Finance Ilia Rebrov said: “Committing to sustainable development obligations as part of loan agreements, Rosatom, through the Akkuyu project, illustrates the new level of responsibility assumed by nuclear companies. in the sustainable implementation of the world development agenda “. Noting that nuclear energy does not produce CO2 emissions, he said nuclear generation plays an essential role in ensuring that greenhouse gas emissions are reduced sufficiently to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. . At the same time, compliance with sustainable development requirements makes it possible to secure these loans on special terms, allowing us to be confident in the economic viability and advantages of “sustainable” financing. Timely implementation of our projects “It depends on reliable financing, and we are pleased with this expansion of our cooperation with Sovcombank,” he said. Anton Dedusenko, vice president and general manager for sustainable development and shareholder relations at Akkuyu Nuclear, said the Akkuyu nuclear power plant construction project is a ‘major’ project in several ways. “Not only is Akkuyu NPP the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey, but it is also the first nuclear power plant in the world to provide” sustainable “direct financing for its construction,” he said. “One of Rosatom ‘s strategic priorities is to contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and, together with our Turkish partners, we are working to make the NPP Akkuyu project a true’ showcase ‘of Rosatom’ s achievements. in the field of sustainable development “ Dmitry Gusev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sovcombank, added: “Sovcombank signed the Principles for Accountable Banking Principles, adopted at the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019. Under this document, the world’s largest banks are committed Our cooperation with Rosatom and Akkuyu Nuclear JSC fully reflects this strategic commitment and both Sovcombank and Rosatom are interested in developing low carbon clean energy, an effort that is in line with Goal 7, that of ‘Affordable and Clean Energy’. “ Comprised of four VVER-1200 units, the Akkuyu NP project will be the first in the global nuclear industry to be implemented under the Build-Own-Operate model. Once completed, the plant is expected to generate about 35TWh of energy each year, enough to provide 90% of the annual electricity demand of a large city such as Istanbul and meet up to 10% of all electricity needs. Turkey. Turkey aims to bring unit 1 online in 2023, the centenary of its founding as a republic. In November last year, Turkey’s nuclear regulatory authority (Nkleer Regulatory Authority – NDK) issued a construction license for Akkuyu Nuclear for unit 3 of the plant, which is in Mersin province, in southern Turkey. Rosatom said today that the Akkuyu project meets all the modern safety requirements of the global nuclear community, namely those set by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as those set out in the European Service Requirements. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

