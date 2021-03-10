Reuters International News Agency greets Solana Beach Boogie dormitory grandmothers





Frances Dyer (right) enjoys a boogie boarding session with a group of elderly women she helps run as they enjoy the ocean waves on International Women’s Day, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Solana Beach. Photo by Mike Blake via Reuters It is not news to San Diegans that grandmothers are living it on boogie boards. But the international news service Reuters introduced them on Tuesday, saying they were riding the waves like children away from the sunset. An account appeared on the websites of US World News and Report and other clients. For these beliefs, Omar Younis reported for the UK-based agency, there was no better way to celebrate International Women’s Day on monday rather than browsing their blues together at Solana Beach. It’s exciting. There is nothing like being in the water, getting wet, getting cold and loving it, said 75-year-old Patti Fitchen. Check out these gorgeous, chimed women at Christa Stahl, 85, a boogie dorm for nearly 20 years. Nobodys worried about their hair and makeup or how much weight they have gained or lost, are really real, you know, has been really special. The boogie dormitory group, with members aged 60-90, was founded by Fran Dyer and friends after it retired and relocated to the area. We were no longer raising children, Dyer said. Some of us are retired and need new friends and need activities. And I’m 74. I want to be busy every minute. Karen Helman, 67, travels on her boogie board as she joins a group of elderly women in the ocean waves on International Women’s Day, amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Solana Beach, California, USA. March 8, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Blake TPX DAYS VIEWS Frances Dyer (R) enjoys a boogie boarding session with a group of elderly women she helps run as they enjoy the ocean waves on International Women’s Day, amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Solana Beach, California, SH .BA, March 8, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Blake A group of elderly women hit the beach for a morning boogie boarding session in the ocean waves on International Women’s Day, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Solana Beach, California, USA, March 8, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Blake Jackie Zucker rides her boogie board as she joins a group of seniors for a morning ocean wave session on International Women’s Day, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Solana Beach, California, USA, 8 March 2021 REUTERS / Mike Blake Lora Wheat, 73, laughs as she joins a group of seniors aboard their boogie board in a morning ocean wave session on International Women’s Day amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Solana Beach. California, USA, March 8, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Blake For Stahl, driving the waves in her womb is happiness after 85 years of ups and downs. Finding something to do that makes you forget all about it and feel optimistic, I think that’s the hard part, she said. International Women’s Day has been known since the early 1900s to inspire women and recognize their contributions, according to the International Women’s Day website. Reuters contributed to this report.

