Rainier, windier and cooler weather replaces sunlight and ultimate warmth





ROCKFORD (WREX) After a few days of spring heat and sunshine, another version of spring weather hits midweek. Showers, a chance for thunderstorms and strong winds appear before temperatures drop by the end of this week. Wednesday rain: The part of dry weather that lasts over a week ends early Wednesday morning. Light rain falls in Stateline before sunrise and then falls long and in the morning. You will be able to dodge between the raindrops and hopefully not get wet from the rain. Scattered light rain makes a break during Wednesday afternoon. We will see the return of wet conditions on Wednesday evening. The rain falls long and Wednesday, with heavy rainfall coming at night. Later Wednesday evening, lighter heavy showers move as a cold front is pushed inside. Several thunderstorms and a rapid downpour are possible during this time period. Thankfully we avoid rain and heavy weather. In total, Stateline collects about 1/4 “for rainfall. The showers dry after midnight, leaving calm weather in place after sunrise on Thursday. Strong winds: Along with the rain, you will have to prepare against strong gusts of wind several times on Wednesday. The winds start from the south, then return from the west until Wednesday evening. Strong wind gusts hit Wednesday afternoon. The winds start blowing on Wednesday morning. We will see gusts of wind from the south up to 30 mph during the morning. By afternoon, gusts of wind in the southwest reached 40 mph. This is when loose objects can blow around, and small twigs and branches can swell. The winds remain strong until Wednesday evening, then calmer conditions move slowly on Wednesday night. We will have lighter windy weather for Thursday. Invited: Starting Thursday, temperatures stay below 60 degrees, with even colder weather coming after that. Thursday and Friday remain in the 50s for high achievement, which is still a bit warm for this time of year. Look for sunny, dry weather with calmer winds. By the weekend, the weather stays dry and sunny, but cools down further. Temperatures drop again in the 40s, with nights in the 20s. Looking at a longer term, next week lies at the colder end of the scale. The high achievements remain in the ’40s with the lowest in the’ 20s. Due to cooler conditions, snow can appear if we have any wet weather. Next Wednesday seems to be a candidate for a rain / snow mix.

