1 in 3 Chinese Australians face discrimination in Australia in 2020: Survey





Chinese and Australian hostilities peaked in late 2020 after Beijing imposed trade strikes on Australian exports worth billions of dollars.



Why should global citizens care Racism fuels systemic issues such as poverty, poor mental health, higher levels of incarceration, and lack of access to health care. The United Nations Global Citizens' Campaign for Global Goals, which calls on all countries to address racism and bigotry while building peace and justice. Join the movement and take action on this issue and more here. About 40% of Chinese Australians say they have endured discrimination over the past year because of their heritage, with most citing recent bilateral shifts between Beijing and Canberra and the COVID-19 pandemic as the two largest contributors, according to a report. the last. New study of the Australian thin tank of the Lowy Institute further found that 18% of respondents had been physically abused or intimidated because they were Chinese in the 12 months before December 2020, while 31% had been called offensive names. Study co-author Natasha Kassam said more than 1,000 people were asked for their thoughts on life in Australia, their relationship with China, as well as views on foreign influence, interference, affiliation, discrimination, immigration and security. Kassam said the worst relationship between the two economic giants in decades has meant the split between someone who is Chinese and the actions of the Chinese government have been confused. Everyday people suffer as a result, she said. "While that broad Australian debate over China has shifted over the past year, particularly over foreign intervention and economic coercion, it seems that Chinese Australians have borne the brunt," Kassam told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The Lowy Institutes Multiculturalism, Identity and Influence project conducted a nationally representative survey of Chinese Australians to better understand their views on life in Australia, relations with China, and views on foreign influence.https://t.co/uUrIugPwQT Lowy Institute (@LowyInstitute) March 3, 2021 Chinese and Australian hostilities peak in late 2020 after Beijing imposes trade attacks Australian exports worth billions of dollars. The strikes are thought to be in response to the Australian government's call for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive assessmentin the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic and fears that Australia is leading global criticism of China's activity in the South China Sea and Hong Kong. Similar stories June 5, 2020

Why Anti-Racism must be a cornerstone of being a global citizen

The survey findings echo similar reports from 2020 showing that the coronavirus has fueled racism against Asian Australians. Asian Australian Alliance reported that in two months until June 2, 2020, 377 incidents of anti-Asian racism were registered, with women suffering from the most common. About 35% of abuse came in racial slurs, with jokes, verbal threats, physical abuse and being spat at, sneezing and coughing at all similar notes.







