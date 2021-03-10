ACB controls 9 government officials in 11 lines | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: Anti-Corruption Bureau revelations On Tuesday, nine government officials raided the possession of assets in proportion to their known sources of revenue. The raids were carried out in 28 different locations in 11 districts.

The raids were carried out in: Krishnegowda, Project Director, Nirmitikendra, Chikkaballapur; Hanumantha Shivappa Chikkannanavara, Deputy Chief Electrical Inspector, Belagavi District; Subramanya K Vaddar, co-director, City and Country Planning, Mysuru; Munigopal Raju, Supervising Inspector, Chescom, Mysuru; Channaveerappa, FDA, RTO, Mysuru South; Raju Pattar, accounting officer, Gescom, Yadgir; Victor Simon, Police Inspector, BMTF; K Subramanyam, junior engineer, Town Planning Office, BBMP, Yelahanka Zone and KM Pratham, Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers, Davanagere.

The ACB provided details about the recoveries of some of the officers checked. Raju Pattar was found to own 223% more wealth than his known sources of income. Letters were found relating to 10 vacant lands in and around Yadgir and 3 hectares of agricultural land.

In addition to other assets, police seized documents from 19 countries, 24 acres of farmland and two residential homes from raids against Krishne Gowda. His assets were worth 295% more than known sources of income.

In operations against Munigopalaraju, documents of six sites in Mysuru, an apartment in Kengeri and 6 hectares of agricultural land were found. He was found to have assets worth 196% more than known sources of income.

Channaveerapppa: Two residential houses, two sites; he has amassed assets which are 149% beyond known sources of income. Victor Simon had papers relating to an apartment in Bengaluru, a residential house in Mysuru, two seats in Mysuru, $ 7.2 in cash, 223 liters of foreign spirits and documents showing his foreign travels. Overall, his assets were worth 257% more than known sources of income.

K Subramanyam had documents of a house, four sites and a room with 33 rooms that paid a guest, all in Bengaluru, fixed deposits of about 1 million Rs in various banks and foreign travel documents. His assets were worth 364% more than official income. The process of calculating the seized properties and other materials is ongoing. Continue search operations Wednesday, ACB officials said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos