Adelaide Traffic Blocked by Extinction Rebellion Protesters Adjacent to Streets During Rush Hour





Extinguishing Rebellion protesters have erupted in smoke and climbed the road to Adelaide CBD during rush hour this morning, blocking traffic on Flinders Street. Main points: Protesters spray-painted the Santos building and released smoke flames

Protesters spray-painted the Santos building and released smoke flames Six people blocked the traffic, with four adjacent to the road

Six people blocked the traffic, with four adjacent to the road Emergency services have closed part of the road The group also painted with words in the office building of the Santos oil and gas company. Emergency services are at the scene and police have redirected the cars. Part of Flinders Road, between King William and Pulteney Roads, is closed. In a press release, the group said it was protesting against Santos. They want Santos to abandon separate projects and invest more in renewable energy. Emergency services attending the scene at the Adelaide CBD. ( ABC News: Marco Catalano The Disappearance Rebellion said six people had blocked traffic, with four people glued to the bitumen on the road for more than two hours. Protesters have climbed Flinders Street in Adelaide CBD. ( ABC News: Marco Catalano Two other people climbed Santos building and climbed on the roof, but have since been removed. Paramedics and police officers are working to disperse all protesters. SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the protests were “a regular feature of more civilized communities”, but police would try to ensure traffic was not interrupted “unreasonably”. “People have the right to express their opinions,” said Commissioner Stevens. In response to the protest, a Santos spokesman said the company was a “corporate leader in climate action” and had set a zero-zero emissions target by 2040. The spokesman said the goal was “well ahead of our industry colleagues and most governments”. Extinction Rebellion Protest outside the Santos building on Flinders Street in Adelaide. ( ABC News: Alina Eacott

