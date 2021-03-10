Moore-Gilbert says Iran tried many times to recruit him as a spy

ANKARA: Turkish journalist Levent Gultekin has been attacked by a group of 25 people following his recent criticism of the late politician and founder of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) of the countries, Alparslan Turkes.

Rights activists and opposition figures on Tuesday called on the Turkish government to name the perpetrators of the attack, which took place on a busy street in Istanbul and came after several similar attacks which had so far gone unpunished.

The release of a number of prisoners last year under an amnesty law was criticized for allowing the release of far-right ultra-nationalist gangs known as Gray Wolves and banned in some European countries back in the communities.

An investigation has been launched into the attack on Gultekin, who was caught on security cameras near Halk TV, an opposition channel where he was going to take part in a program. The writer was left with broken fingers.

These 25 people are probably proud of themselves. I would be very embarrassed if I were them. Attacking one person as a group of 25 people is banditry, Gultekin told Halk TV.

And he told Arab News: I was a little worried, but I did not expect an attack of this magnitude. Turkey’s rule of law is under severe tension, and those with close ties to those in power enjoy immunity.

Last week, Gultekin criticized Turkes for spreading racism in the country, prompting a social media backlash from some senior MHP members.

Separately, MHP deputy leader Semih Yalcin called Gultekin a sick man, an enemy of the Turks and a separatist who hates those the nation loves, slanders those he values, tries to slander those he respects and criticizes with hatred, and enmity

Last year, Yalcin also criminalized the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party by defining its members as a herd of insects to be exterminated.

The MHP is currently a political ally of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to retain a parliamentary majority.

Berk Essen, a political scientist from Istanbul Sabanci University, told Arab News: In a disturbing way, political violence has increased in recent months, due to the harsh language of governing blocs and punitive policies against its opponents. As growing repression is felt more widely, journalists have been particularly hit by this process of autocratization in the country.

In January, simultaneous attacks by nationalist gangs were carried out in the capital Ankara against individuals critical of the MHP, including opposition politicians and dissident journalists.

Although such attacks take place in overcrowded city centers, the perpetrators have either not been apprehended or released immediately, leading many commentators to think they have tacit support from state authorities.

Because of the politicization of the judicial system, there is little responsibility for crimes committed against government critics, Essen said.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main CHP opposition, was recently warned to watch his move by Alaattin Cakici, a notorious mafia leader politically linked to the MHP.

Gultekin said: This attack is not just aimed at me. Nobodys life is safe in Turkey. About 67 women were killed in the first 65 days of 2021. The rules are intended to force people to respect a social order. But when you remove that wall of law, all evil is released as well.

As dissident journalists, we are speaking and writing to counter wrongdoing. We can not be silent and such attacks can not be silent at all as long as we are ready to live in a better country with more democracy and more freedom of speech, he added.

Essen noted that there seemed to be a rift within the governing bloc between the AKP and the MHP when it came to critics of the state.

The MHP leadership has openly criticized dissident journalists, who were then attacked in the streets. Government authorities, meanwhile, have openly criticized such attacks on dissidents, preferring to use more subtle mechanisms to weaken the opposition, including lengthy prosecutions and direct pressure on media outlets, he said.