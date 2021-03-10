AP PHOTO: Hotel in Japan gives tsunami disaster bus tour





MINAMISANRIKU, Japan (AP) For nearly a decade, a Japanese hotel has been providing bus tours to tell visitors the story of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck the Japanese on the north Pacific coast in 2011. The magnitude 9.1 earthquake and tsunami that struck on March 11, 2011, killed about 18,000 people and destroyed the coastline. Buildings in Minamisanriku were razed and more than 800 people in the city were killed or disappeared. I want everyone to know that unexpected disasters can happen. I think it’s our job as people who experienced (tsunami) to share it, said Fumio Ito, public relations manager at Minami Sanriku Hotel Kanyo and one of nine staff members who run day-to-day bus shifts. The bus stops at a former school damaged by the tsunami, a disaster prevention center where 43 workers died and a former wedding hall. Since the start of the tours, they have had about 400,000 participants, some repeat visitors, according to the hotel. He taught me a different point of view, said Chieko Yoshida, who did a tour given by Ito. Listening to the voice of someone who experienced this in reality is very important. Ito was in a client house when the quake struck. He immediately started making his way to the hotel but soon found it impossible as the water started to rise. I could see that my house was probably washed. There was nothing in front of me, said Ito, who lost three friends in the tsunami. I had nowhere to be sure, so I climbed the mountains. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, written or redistributed.

