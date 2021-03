Germany wants a common policy of sanctions with the US Secretary of State

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany hopes improved relations with the United States under US President Joe Biden will open the door to possible joint sanctions against China and Russia over human rights and other abuses, Foreign Minister Heiko said. Maas on Tuesday. He said trans-Atlantic partners should act together to protect their common interests and values, and complained about the lack of coordinated action under former President Donald Trump. The Trump presidency was marked by strong pressure on Germany for its failure to meet defense spending obligations mandated by the NATO military alliance, Germany’s insistence on buying Russian natural gas, and trade policies. Trump also angered European powers by pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran reached when Biden was vice president in the Barack Obama administration, as well as pushing to ban China’s Huawei on European 5G networks. “I hope we will be able to return to a common transatlantic position on targeted sanctions, something that has not been possible for the last four years,” Maas said at an event on US-German relations hosted by the Institute. Brookings. Germany has imposed sanctions on Russia with its European Union partners over the arming of separatist forces in Moscow and attacks on opponents of President Vladimir Putin. Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended the almost completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline to bring Russian gas to Germany as a commercial project. She rejected Trump’s demands to remove him and buy liquefied natural gas from the United States, instead of depending on Putin’s Russia for energy. Germany in recent months has taken steps to meet US concerns by extending its military mission in Afghanistan and planning to sail a warship across the South China Sea, where Washington says freedom of navigation is threatened by China. Last year Germany passed an IT security law setting high barriers for telecommunications equipment manufacturers for next-generation networks, such as China’s Huawei, although legislation does not adhere to a blanket ban on the use of products made by most manufacturers largest in the world – as required by Washington. (This story corrects the last paragraph to delete the reference to Huawei as a state-owned company) (Report by Andreas Rinke, written by Joseph Nasr; Edited by Mark Heinrich)

