A China-Pakistan knowledge corridor





Academic and research cooperation between China and Pakistan has witnessed an impressive increase in recent decades. With huge investments from the Chinese government in research and development, more than 100 Chinese Universities are today ranked in the top 500 global universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education Ranking (2021), the Shanghai Jiao Thong University (2020) and US News and World Report (2020). While looking at the importance of intellectual connectivity and knowledge, alongside physical routes, HEC has established a CPEC center at its headquarters. Under this initiative, a consortium of CPEC universities has been established, which now includes more than 50 universities. The HPP also approved a project to establish a Knowledge and Research Corridor between the two countries. The main goal of the project is to establish cooperation between Chinese universities and the Pakistan Consortium on Strengthening the Chinese Intuitive Belt and Road (BRI), to harness China’s appetite for global talent, and to support Pakistani universities in human resource development. . The components of the project are, joint research: To implement these strategies, HEC has proposed several ways forward such as joint research on selected topics of common interest, which may include climate adaptation, sustainable mountain development, security food, urban planning, water resources management, supply chain management, IT venture, medicinal plants, gemstones and mineral resource management, among others. Talent cultivation and training: This component focuses primarily on building faculty capacity to strengthen academic and intellectual relationships. About 400 faculty members will be trained under this component in both Pakistan and China. Post-doctoral research: Post-doctoral research and training offer the faculty numerous opportunities for the exchange of knowledge, research and the latest technologies. Short-term training: Due to the lack of qualified PhD faculty at the newly established universities in Pakistan, it may not be affordable for them to place most of the faculty for PhD studies or Post Doc research. Therefore a short-term placement window of 150 faculties and staff will be provided for short-term trainings of 2-3 weeks Dual degree programs between Chinese and Pakistani universities: Under the proposed project, 10 BS and 20 MS students will have the opportunity to complete their degrees in dual degree programs of Chinese and Pakistani universities. Establishment of China study centers: At least 6 China study centers will be established throughout Pakistan, one in five provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and AJK. China and Pakistan are time-tested friends with common borders, culture and history dating back to the ancient Silk Road. Both countries have always stood for inclusion, peaceful coexistence and sustainable growth in the region. Inaugurating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, President Xi-Jinping said: “The friendship between China and Pakistan is based on mutual trust and support, and we have been committed friends in both good times and difficult times. Our friendship is a stage for friendly relations. “China ‘s unwavering support for Pakistan’ s position on the Kashmir issue, China ‘s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and large resource allocation to the Pakistan – Pakistan Economic Corridor as part of the One Belt and One Road Initiative are some of the key dividends. To curb the hegemonic and expansionist plans of India and the Modi-led BJP government, the need for this partnership has further intensified in recent years. Gilgit Baltistan is a region blessed with unique opportunities by nature. The region has a distinction for being the point of convergence of three of the most powerful mountain ranges in the world, namely: the Himalayas, Karakoram and Hindu Kush. GB, as the gateway to CPEC and Karakoram International University, being a pioneering country of higher education has been associated with China both physically, historically and traditionally. The flow of services and goods across the two regions under regional trade agreements provide unparalleled opportunities for people on both sides of the border. KIU established its Confucius Center for many years to teach students and young people to read and write in Chinese. All KIU graduates are required to learn two levels of Chinese literacy (HESI & II). Every year, more than 1000 students learn Chinese from local Chinese teachers.







