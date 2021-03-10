International
Younger patients without medical records receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Dade College
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. On the FEMA-supported vaccination site run by the state COVID-19 at the Miami Dade Colleges North Campus, the official line is that if you are under 65 with basic health conditions, you need a doctor’s note to get a shot.
But some young people we’ve talked to say they’ve gotten a vaccine without it.
In fact, so many vaccines were administered on Tuesday that the cars returned from the place, which reached capacity.
I think it is good for people to be vaccinated in order to get back to life as before, said Sebastian Davalos, 22 years old.
Davalos said he does not have an underlying health condition. He was asked if he had a doctors note, but said he did not.
Register yourself, you get the vaccine. It’s just as easy, he said.
Local 10 News also spoke with Stephany Lopez, 29, and her husband David Marquez, 28
They asked for our license and that’s all, said Marquez, who admitted that he and his wife had no medical records or basic health conditions.
The couple was at the vaccination site on Tuesday with their daughter, who turns 15 on Wednesday. They had heard from friends that those working on this site did not check the doctors records.
We wondered if they were asking for a note from the doctors that we would be returning home, but we wanted to take the risk because we thought it was worth it, Lopez said. We want [our daughter] be able to see her grandparents.
Some people waited for hours to secure a parking space at the Miami Dade College vaccine site on Tuesday, but said the actual process from enrollment to dose administration took less than an hour. The site is able to make about 3,000 shots every day.
On Monday, the Jackson Health System Jackson separately announced that it would expand access to vaccines and would not require documentation for people claiming to have a high-risk condition.
Memorial Health System and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital have teamed up with Jackson and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to expand vaccinations for 16- and 17-year-old patients. At DiMaggio, they must be a Florida resident or seasonal resident and must have completed a doctor visit at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in person or a telehealth visit, or must have visited a JDCH or Memorial Health System Emergency Department, Clinic 24/7, emergency care centers or hospitals within the last 12 months for one of the qualified high-risk medical conditions. For more information, Click here.
As for FEMA-backed sites, Wednesday is the last day for Florida satellite sites and Sweetwater before moving to the new satellites in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs. The Miami Dade College North Campus site remains in place. For more information about the changes, click here.
On Saturday, the Florida City site was also vaccinating anyone who turned 18 or older, with a doctor’s note or not, because the demand for shots was low.
Infectious disease experts say the overall goal remains finding weapons to help the community move closer to a version of the old normal.
As long as we move in this direction, we can return to a fairly normal lifestyle, said Dr. Aileen Marty of the International University of Florida.
