The Prime Minister wants the US voting system in Pakistan to be transparent

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his commitment to bring the latest technology to ensure transparency in elections.

“We cannot have the kind of elections that have happened in the past,” the prime minister said. “We need to use EVM technology for transparent elections and I want regular updates on it,” he announced as he chaired the Federal Cabinet meeting here.

He told the federal cabinet that the only way to hold transparent elections in Pakistan was through the electronic voting (EVM) system being used in the United States.

He noted that even former President Donald Trump could not show any flaws in the election after losing to current US President Joe Biden.

“A transparent voting system refuted former US President Donald Trump’s allegations of electoral fraud; “As in the US, Pakistan will also put in place the same system to ensure fair and transparent elections in the country,” Imran Khan said. He said he would receive regular updates on the issue and give the franchise of Pakistanis overseas.

Citing an international report, the Prime Minister regretted that thousands of billions of dollars are laundered every year from poor to rich countries.

He also said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari as the ruling elite first weaken the respective institutions to transfer abroad the money collected by illegal means.

He said mega projects are also executed by such corrupt elements to get big returns in return. He said that people should pay the price of this corruption in the form of inflation.

The Prime Minister complained that the corrupt ruling elite then also uses various tactics to make their corruption acceptable. With this, he said, they destroy the morale of a nation.

Later in the press conference regarding the decisions taken by the cabinet, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said that the cabinet has approved the draft law of the State Bank of Pakistan for Amendment 2021.

He said the purpose of this amendment bill is to make the State Bank more independent to improve the country’s economic situation.

He said the cabinet also approved the bill to change the 2021 income tax.

Shibli Faraz said the cabinet appreciated the decision of retired Justice Azmat Saeed not to take any privileges as Chairman of the Broadcasting Commission.

He said due to effective measures we have reduced the losses of state-owned enterprises in half. He expressed hope to make them profitable in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said strengthening national institutions to make them independent is the government’s top priority.

He said reforms are being made on a rapid basis to make institutions profitable.

The Minister said that the Law on Amending the Income Tax 2021 will help improve the tax system. He said that under this law tax exemptions will be reduced to make the tax system uniform and transparent.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said the government has resumed formal relations with the IMF and soon the international fund board will visit Pakistan.

He said that through another change, the State Bank is becoming accountable to Parliament for making the institution accountable.

Hafeez Sheikh said concrete measures are being taken to control inflation. He said in this regard the government has reduced its spending in the first step and after a long period we have brought the primary balance of the country to positivity.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Coercive Measures Dr. Ishrat Hussain said that institutional reforms need time and we are focusing on improving the performance of institutions under the principle of the right person in the right place.

He said steps are being taken to further reduce the losses of state-owned enterprises.

Answering a question, Hafeez Shaikh said the government is further promoting the policy of targeted subsidies to provide relief to the underprivileged segment of society.

In response to another question, he said the current account is redundant due to cost reductions. He said strengthening institutions and improving the tax system are among the government’s top priorities. He said the government is taking some steps to lower inflation as well.

In response to a question, Institutional Reform and Austerity Advisor Dr. The Hussain Islands said institutional reforms would prove to be a milestone in improving the performance of state institutions.