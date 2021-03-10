



Continental Chinese did not report any new cases locally broadcast of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. Five new cases of imported Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, the commission said in its daily report, the Xinhua news agency reported. Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the continent were reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths were reported in connection with the disease, he added. On Tuesday, eight patients with Covid-19 were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. By the end of Tuesday, a total of 5,104 imported cases had been reported in the mainland. Among them, 4,932 were discharged from hospitals after recovery and 172 remained hospitalized. No deaths were reported among the imported cases. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the continent reached 90,007 as of Tuesday, including 177 patients still receiving treatment. A total of 85,194 patients were released after recovering on the mainland and 4,636 had died from the disease. There were three suspected Covid-19 cases in the territory by the end of Tuesday and 4,699 close contacts remained under medical supervision. Tuesday also saw 16 newly reported asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the continent. On the same day, no asymptomatic cases were categorized as confirmed cases. A total of 251 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the continent, were under medical supervision. –IANST int / pgh (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

