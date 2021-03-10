Deputy Prime Minister Kamala Harris conducts another solo phone call with a world leader





Vice President Kamala Harris made another call with a foreign leader on Tuesday, independent of President Biden. Harris spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, where Harris “reaffirmed her commitment to deepening the strong alliance between Norway and the United States”. “The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for the close security partnership with Norway and the generous contributions to the development and efforts of health security worldwide,” according to a reading of the call. Harris previously received calls only from French President Emanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shortly after the president made an appeal to the French and Canadian leaders themselves. Less than two months into the new administration, Harris Frequent solo calls with world leaders signal that the shell is deeply engaged in foreign policy as well, although its experience has been almost entirely in the domestic realm. Leaders around the world may see the vice president as Bidens heir apparent and be eager to build a relationship. “She will be seen by everyone as a potential president in anticipation,” a European ambassador told Politico in February. “Much more than in previous presidencies.” She also attended the first bilateral meeting of the new administration, between the US and Canada, an opportunity that was not given to Biden while in Harris’s job. CLYBURN: PERFORMANCE NOTES OFFER TO THE MENTAL STATE ‘VERY AD Under President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence occasionally spoke to foreign leaders directly on the phone, but the president preferred to call them himself. During his last year in office, Pence made no phone calls to foreign leaders, but in 2019 he spoke with Trudeau, along with the presidents of Ukraine and Colombia. In 2018, he spoke with the Prime Minister of Iraq and the President of Colombia for the first time, and in 2017 he spoke with the Presidents of Argentina and Australia. HARRIS SPEAKS WITH NETANYAH But during the Obama administration, Biden served as president of the presidents’ frequent ambassador, gaining his decades of experience as a member and later chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He traveled to over 50 countries during the Obama administration. Before him, Dick Cheney is credited with shaping President George W. Bush’s foreign policy priorities. On Friday, Biden will meet virtually with members of Quad leaders from Australia, Japan and India. It will be his first multilateral conversation as president. Biden spoke with Netanyahu last month after delays in calling the Israeli leader raised questions. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION The president has made a number of phone calls to American friends around the world, including leaders in Canada, Britain, France, Japan, Mexico, Germany, South Korea, and even some enemies: He spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russians Vladimir Putin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos