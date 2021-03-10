Vijayasai says YSRC will fight for VSP, Ganta demands resignation of MLA MPs – The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC V MP Vijayasai Reddy has said the YSRC will fight against the privatization of the steel plant. YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again requesting a meeting to discuss the issue, he said. “We will make a full effort to save the plant from privatization. We have called on the Center to reconsider the decision, “he said, adding that the prime minister suggested alternative ways to save the steel plant. The lawmaker said the government would pass a resolution in the Assembly against privatizing the plant. The YSRC chief, however, said there is no need for lawmakers to resign in protest against the decision at this point. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said they would not compromise on the protection of the steel plant. Speaking to mediators, TDP state president K Atchannaidu Naidu said if the YSRC has a commitment, its MPs should resign. “We are ready to come together with the Prime Minister to protect the steel plant,” he said. The Prime Minister did not convene an all-party meeting once again, he noted and asked how they could trust him that he would receive an all-party delegation in Delhi. He claimed that Jagan has more love for lands than sacrifices and values. Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who resigned as MLA in protest against the privatization of the steel plant, said people were not willing to trust the YSRC as the decision on privatization had already been taken.

“Both BJP and YSRC are trying to deceive people. “Although YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had the opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister, he did not raise the issue,” he said, and thought that all MPs and the MLA should resign and undertake a padayatra in Delhi, not Vizag. Jana Sena chief Pawn Kalayan should put pressure on the BJP government to reverse the decision, adding that it was time for the prime minister to join the agitation. Meanwhile, former mayor Sabbam Hari claimed the Center went ahead with the proposal after consulting with Jagan. He said that although YSRC executives were aware of the privatization, they were still trying to deceive people. He said efforts were being made to suppress the agitation to pave the way for the smooth entry of POSCO.

