Questions and Answers with the ‘World News’ Team

“I just like to listen to them, to be absolutely honest,” he saidPaul Greengrass, co-writer, with Luke Davies, and director of World News, as he and three of his key collaborators in the Western film editor William Goldenberg, production designer David Crank and composer James Newton Howard sat down for one THR presentsQ&A powered by Vision Media.

Greengrass, best known for three Bourne films and several others related to terrorism, including those of 2006 United 93 (for which he received a Best Director Oscar nomination), he continued, “[Making movies] i think it’s a bit like sport. You have all these wonderful creative athletes, if I may say so and they go out and they give it their all. And you are on the side, somehow ready them. You shout and rage in the rush of the game, if I may say so, if you are following the metaphor. And then, when it ‘s all over, you’ve at least left me, always with this kind of weird sense of admiration and deep, incredible gratitude for all that these superlative creative people have done to make the film that is the film. “

Greengrass signed up to run World News after reading Paulette JilesThe 2016 novel of the same name and Davies’ initial adaptation of it. It’s not the kind of quick story he’s brought to the big screen in the past, which is part of what he liked. “You always have to try new things and explore new genres,” he said, noting, “I grew up with Westerns when I was a kid.” He also offered him a long-awaited opportunity to reunite with the star of his 2013 film,Captain Phillips, Tom Hanks. “We would have talked a few times about different things, but it just came together naturally and very quickly, actually.”

What about World News which tells the story of a Civil War veteran who now lives as a news travel reader and ends up caring for a young girl lost at work, Greengrass faced a “big challenge” which was finding a 10- or 11-year-old -actor who could “go head-to-head with Tom and hold half the movie”. He explains, “I thought it would be really hard, but it turned out to be really easy.” His cast director sent him the German film System crash, which introduced him Helena Zengel (who is now the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominated for tidings)

Crank was tasked with finding a suitable locality for the 53-day shoot, ultimately sitting on a large farm in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that he and his team were able to divide into three groups. His reason? “Next is near Texas, so it does not look different and it is not populated in the way that part of Texas is now.” Crank said he has always drawn attention to parts of the period on contemporary histories. He finds them “much more fun” in part because “no one can tell you that you are wrong, in a sense, which is good. And you learn about a whole new world that you are not part of the part that is interesting “.

Goldenberg, an Oscar winner for 2012 Argo who had previously cut Greengrass’ 2018 film July 22, tha se tidings was not only different from that previous collaboration, in the sense that it contains “many nonverbal stories”, but different any film he had ever worked on, in the sense that it was shot in sequence. “It was really great to shoot a movie continuously, so that you could see where you were in the movie every day so you could watch the movie from the beginning to where you were.”

Part of what made Goldenberg excited to be part of the project was the knowledge that his result would be composed by Howard, who had scored the first film in which Goldenberg had an editing credit, Alive, 28 years ago. Howard, for his part, has previously written music for numerous Westerns among them Wyatt Earp, Mailer AND Hidalgo but said there are no rules for doing so. “I rely on my filmmakers to help me,” he elaborated. “Paul said two things I will never forget. He said, ‘I will ask you to write as little as you think you will write nothing at all in places,’ and the other thing that caught my attention was when he said, ‘You are not listening close enough’ “when Howard was too harsh on himself.

“We all felt that we were incredibly lucky to become a Westerner,” Greengrass stressed. “It will remain in my memory, and probably everyone, as a very happy experience.”

