Revealed over 60 billion untaxed foreign revenue – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: In what appears to be a new dimension in taxation, the country’s major tax machinery has uncovered Rsb 60.308 billion in untaxed foreign income disbursements to 75,615 individuals through digital transactions in less than two and a half years, dawn has learned from official sources. The cases were uncovered in an investigation by the Office of the High Commissioner for the High Seas Taxpayer, Islamabad, of money taken from Pakistanis for providing various consulting services to independent professionals and selling goods to various foreign clients. . Official documents seen by dawn show that foreign clients paid money to Pakistani individuals through a US-based company, M / s Payoneer Inc., engaged in cross-border payments in 200 countries and backing more than 150 currencies, including the Pakistani rupee. The money was finally transferred to their bank accounts in Pakistan. Digital transactions were performed in the tax years 2019, 2020 and half of the tax year 2021. The investigation reveals that a large amount of Rs60.308 billion has been disbursed to 75,615 beneficiaries as their foreign source income in accordance with the provisions of Section 101, read with Section 11 (5), of the 2001 Income Tax Ordinance. . The total revenue impact of digital transactions detected is estimated to be over Rs 10 billion. This will not only result in expanding the tax base but will also improve the overall tax-to-GDP ratio of the country by adding genuine taxpayers with regular foreign income. Of this, 45,012 beneficiaries do not exist in the tax list do not have a national tax number (NTM) and 30,603 are registered in the tax list. However, only 17,985 of the registered persons are return registers, while 12,618 have not filed any return with the tax department. Further details show that Payoneer Inc. there is no physical presence in Pakistan. Foreign customers make payments to the Pakistani individual’s Payoneer account in the United States and the person withdraws money from the Payoneer account maintained by Mobilink Micro Finance Bank Limited (MMBL) either through Jazz Wallet or from their account held at a bank in Pakistan. The investigation shows that in addition to MMBL, 27 Pakistani banks were also used by Pakistani clients to withdraw revenue from foreign sources sent through Payoneer. When contacted, offshore tax commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad told dawn that it was a major achievement for the Federal Revenue Board (FBR) as taxation of untaxed foreign income would not only contribute to the national file in terms of income and new taxpayers, but disbursement of the nonresident enterprise would to be taxed also in Pakistan. He said the exercise, carried out on the orders of the Director General of International Taxes in Islamabad, had resulted in the identification of a large number of 45,012 persons who were required to register under income tax and pay income tax acquired through Payoneer. Regarding non-NTN holders, the Offshore Commissioner has in his investigation report recommended for their mandatory registration. He also suggested to the FBR to issue bulk notices to individuals who are registered but do not file tax returns, as well as those registrants who have not declared taxable foreign income in Pakistan. Moreover, based on Payoneer’s substantial economic presence in Pakistan as well as its services originating from abroad but terminated within the territorial jurisdiction of Pakistan, it is proposed that tax proceedings be initiated against Payoneer for his income due to payment to Pakistani individuals under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and the Federal Excise Act 2005. Published in Agim, 10 March 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos