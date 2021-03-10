



WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –NASA has appointed the astronautMark Vande Hello on a future mission toInternational Space Stationas a flight engineer and crew member of Expedition 64/65. Vande Hello, along with cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy AND Pyotr Dubrov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, is scheduled to launch Friday, April 9th, on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from Cosmodrome Baikonur in Kazakhstan. Vande Hello will attend a press conference directly at 11:00 EDT on Monday, March 15, from Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Russia, to discuss his mission. The press conference and interviews will be broadcast live on NASA Television,NASA application, and agencywebsite. Media interested in attending the press conference should appear at the editorial office of NASA's Johnson Space Center in [email protected] no later than 8 o'clock in the morning Monday, March 15th. Press conference questions can also be submitted in advance using # AskNASA. Journalists should be summoned to the press conference no later than 10:50 am, before the press conference begins. Vande Hello will work on hundreds of experiments during his mission to take advantage of life on Earth and learn more about living in space. The space station is a critical test for NASA to understand and overcome the challenges of long-distance space flight, and the knowledge gained will send humans to the Moon and eventually to Mars. Among science the crew will develop long Vande Hey mission are studies for cotton root systems AND Alzheimer's disease, and a technological demonstration ia portable ultrasound equipment NASA selected Vande Hello as an astronaut in 2009 and he completed his first space flight in 2018 as aExpedition 53/54crew member. Ai nisi 13 September 2017, and spent 168 days in space, during which he completed four spacewalks, a total of 26 hours and 42 minutes, before returning to EarthFeb. 28, 2018. Highlights from the research conducted by his crew include investigations into the production offiber optic filamentsin microgravity, improving the accuracy of an implantglucose biosensor, and the measurement ofIntroduction of Solar energy to the Earth. Born in Virginia and grown in New Jersey AND MINNESOTA, Vande Hello is a retired colonel in the U.S. Army. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics from St. John's University IN Collegeville, Minnesota, and a Master of Science in Physics applied by Stanford University, Palo Alto, California. He was enlisted in the Army through the RTC program and served as a combat engineer. In 1999, he became assistant professor of physics at American Military Academy IN West Point, New York, before his election as astronaut. For more than 20 years, astronauts have lived and worked continuously on the space station, testing technology, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. As a global effort, 242 people from 19 countries have visited the unique microgravity laboratory that has hosted more than 3,000 research investigations by researchers in 108 countries and areas. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the surface ofmoon, with the final human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers, the Artemis Generation ensures that America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.







