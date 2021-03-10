Bangladesh TV hires the country’s first transgender news anchor





Bangladesh’s first transgender news anchor Tashnuva Anan Shishir reads the news bulletin in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A Bangladeshi satellite television station has signed the first transgender news anchor in the South Asian county with hope to remove the deep-rooted society of the stigma they face. Shishir, who previously worked as a rights activist and an actor, appeared before the public on Monday after her recent appointment as the day coincided with International Women’s Day. She made her debut reading a three-minute TV news bulletin on Dhaka-based Boishakhi. (Photo AP / Al-emrun Garjon)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) A Bangladeshi satellite television station has hired the country’s first transgender news anchor, saying it hopes the appointment will help change society. Tashnuva Anan Shishir, who previously worked as a rights activist and actress, debuted on Dhaka-based Boishakhi TV on Monday, International Women’s Day. She read a three-minute news bulletin and after she finished crying as her colleagues applauded and cheered. I was very nervous, I was feeling so exciting, but I had in my mind that I had to pass this test, this final test, said Shishir, 29, in an interview on Tuesday. Born Kamal Hossain Shishir, she said she found in her early teens that she was stuck in a man body and behaved like a woman. She said family members, relatives and neighbors started harassing her and she was harassed and sexually exploited. She began to feel it was impossible to continue living and tried to commit suicide, she said. The worst thing that happened was that her father stopped talking to her, saying that was the reason her family was losing face, Shishir said. I left home, she said. She moved from her family home to a southern coastal district to lead a solitary life in the capital, where she underwent hormone therapy, worked for charity and played with a local theater group. In January, she began studying public health at a Dhaka university, which she is continuing along with her work on the television station. Bangladesh officially has more than 10,000 transgender people, but activists say the current number is much higher in the nation of more than 160 million people. The LGBT community faces social isolation, sexual abuse and other forms of harassment. Finding employment is very difficult and many live by begging or selling sex. Since 2013, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allowed transgender people to identify themselves as a separate gender. They were given the right to vote in 2018. Some changes are already apparent. In November, a charity group opened the first Islamic school in Bangladesh for the transgender community. Boishakhi TV said he wanted to be part of the changes and has hired a second transgender person in his drama department. Our Prime Minister has taken many steps for transgender people. Encouraged by such steps, we have appointed two transgender people, We want the attitude of the company to change through these appointments, said Tipu Alam Milon, deputy managing director of the station.

