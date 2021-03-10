The World of Sports Media Reacts to ESPN, NHL News





The world of hockey is said to have taken a massive step towards attention. On Tuesday afternoon, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the league has signed a massive seven-year deal with ESPN as one of its main broadcasters. The contract will enter into force at the beginning of the 2021 season. While contract details have not yet been revealed, ESPN is expected to have broadcasting rights to the four Stanley Cup finals between 2022 and 2028. Sources: ESPN is signing a seven-year deal with the NHL as part of the league’s new American media rights package.https://t.co/R7VeixXYq7 – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 9, 2021 The last time hockey aired on ESPN TV was the network’s weekly National Hockey Night from 1992-2004. ESPN was scheduled to continue broadcasting until 2004-05 before the season was canceled due to a work dispute. With the fall of that deal, NBCSN then acquired the primary broadcasting rights. NBC’s $ 200 million franchise agreement expires after this season. From the looks of it all, the sports media world is quite excited about ESPN hockey nostalgia. It’s back !! #NHL #ESPN Play that sweet melody of my childhood all day long! https://t.co/Non6okJTiM pic.twitter.com/2FQykmw6Fg – Michael Kaplan (@OfficialKappy) March 9, 2021 ESPN producers clear song “NHL on ESPN” pic.twitter.com/Hwp7rxlSLE – Fitz (@FitzGSN_) March 9, 2021 This is really great news for the NHL. “ESPN does not care about hockey” This is how you make the league grow. This is a great move. – Darian Somers (@StuffSomersSays) March 9, 2021 Nor is this an exclusive deal. So the NHL gets the Stanley Cup final on ESPN for 4 years, plus broadcast on Disney + and ESPN +, plus the ability to have other networks broadcast the league. This is great for the game. https://t.co/F6adClBTA3 – David Shapiro (@BlueSeatBlogs) March 9, 2021 THE KINGDOM. Turn on ESPN NHL music now. Great news for the championship. https://t.co/x3Ks5CXnWT – Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) March 9, 2021 Hopefully ESPN treats the NHL like NBC and does not use it simply as running food as it does with many of its properties Also what are Gary Thorne and Bill Clement to date https://t.co/HhnYvW3aoA – Listen here to the Baseball Commissioner (@spacemnkymafia) March 9, 2021 In the years since ESPN’s NHL deal expired, the network has received much criticism for its lack of coverage of hockey. The signing of this new contract should put that criticism to bed very soon. With nearly a decade of ESPN primitive hockey ahead, the game will surely take some positive steps towards mainstream recognition.







