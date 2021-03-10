Top International AP News at 3:17 am EST





WEEK Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain after commenting on Meghan Markle Good morning Britain is saying good night to Piers Morgan. Morgan is leaving the British talk show hours after he angrily pulled out of the square when a cohost called out his comments about Meghan Markle, according to HuffPost. “After discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided that now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” ITV said on Tuesday. “ITV has accepted this decision and there is nothing more to add.” In recent days Morgan has been following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling him “despised” and “a two-hour dung” while saying he did not “believe a word” Meghan says. He drew particular criticism for suggesting that he does not believe Meghan’s comments about suicide experiences. The UK Communications Office received over 41,000 complaints about Morgan and said it would investigate the show, NBC News reports. On Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Morgan was called into the air by cohort Alex Beresford, who called his behavior “absolutely devilish”. “I understand you have a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she broke up with you,” Beresford told Morgan. “She has a right to wait for you if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you? I do not think she has, but you still continue to fertilize her.” Morgan then left the shoot and although he was back in the air after this segment, he is now leaving for good. More stories from theweek.com Interviews with Harry and Meghan may have ruined more than the royal family. For some reason, Prince Charles chose today for a photo-op with Black health care workers, the House approves the pro-union bill that would review labor laws

