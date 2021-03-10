‘News from and about disaster victims’: Fukushima reporters look back on 3/11

Ten years ago, legions of reporters, photographers and videographers from across the country and around the world flocked to northeastern Japan to cover the aftermath of the March 2011 Greater Japan Earthquake.

But it was the local journalists whose families, careers and livelihoods remain deeply rooted in the region they were the first to arrive at the site of the disaster and the last to leave.

While progress has been made in the years since that fateful day, the road to recovery is far from the past in the eyes of those who have been there every step of the way.

On Friday, March 11, Shinji Tsumuraya had morning break.

At the time, the 53-year-old was news editor for Fukushima Minpo, one of the largest daily newspapers in Fukushima Prefecture. There was an appointment that afternoon in the coming months of repression operations, so he rested for a few hours before starting the car to the office, which was across the road from Fukushima Station.

Just moments after the meeting ended, the whole building began to shake.

At 2:46 p.m., a magnitude 9 earthquake was detected 70 kilometers off the Pacific coast of the Tohoku region. Shortly afterwards, a wall of water slammed into the coast, destroying homes, office buildings, and evacuation sites, plunging their inhabitants into the sea.

There was little time to react.

Tsumuraya and his colleagues went into action. Journalists and photographers, many of whom were in the midst of ongoing tasks, were called in and sent to different locations.

Residents are studying the damage at Haramachi Ward in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, after returning to what was left of their homes on March 12, 2011, the morning after the Great Japan Earthquake hit the Tohoku region of the country. | TADAO FURUKAWA / THE COURT OF FUKUSHIMA MINPO

Tadao Furukawa, 52, had just finished photographing at a high school graduation ceremony in Onahama, a port city in Iwaki on the southern tip of the Fukushima coast. He was returning to the main office and his car was stopped at an intersection when the tremors started.

He briefly observed the area around Fukushima Station, where trains were stopped, cars were abandoned and people were shouting, racing this way, and as they tried to contact the family, they realized what to do next or simply gather their wits.

As soon as Furukawa arrived at the office, he was sent back to the field.

Furukawa and two reporters drove to a nursing home in Minamisoma City, a town located on the north coast of the prefecture that at the time had more than 70,000 residents.

By the time they arrived, parts of the city were already submerged. In Minamisoma, the tsunami claimed the lives of more than 400 residents and 1,100 had since disappeared.

As Fukushima Minpo’s offices suffered minor damage during the quake, flooding caused by broken underground pipes at the printing plant, lack of ink and paper, and damaged highways, editors worried the newspaper could not be printed and distributed, even if they could set off all the pages in time.

Power lines and overloaded cellular networks also made communication nearly impossible between those in the office and those on the ground not to mention the thousands of residents trying to find out if their loved ones were safe and public transport was out of the question. .

And yet, the news does not stop.

A copy of Fukushima Minpo is delivered on April 8, 2011, to a damaged home in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture. | COURT OF FUKUSHIMA MINPO

Despite everything, Fukushima Minpo managed to publish a 16-page version of what is normally a 32-page newspaper, providing vital information immediately after the prefecture was plunged into obscurity.

It was about the residents of our prefecture, said Tsumuraya. It was news produced by and for disaster victims.

Tsumuraya and Furukawa used the time they could save between editing the letter and taking pictures of the disaster area to exchange text messages with their family members, all of whom survived without major injuries.

Tsumuraya returned around 3am the next day to a messy apartment everything had fallen off the shelves, he recalled so the tired editor grabbed a futon and returned to the office to steal a few hours of sleep.

This was the first of many days to cover the aftermath of the quake.

The damage was extensive and severe. There were nearly 16,000 deaths, more than 6,000 injured and 2,500 missing in all 20 prefectures, according to the latest report from the National Police Agency. More than 120,000 buildings were completely destroyed and many more were severely damaged.

In Fukushima Prefecture, earthquake devastation was compounded by the triple amalgamation at Nuclear Power Plant Nr. 1 of Fukushima.

Forgive my phrases, but, if it were just the tsunami, there would have been ways to recover from the disaster, Furukawa said. But the nuclear disaster had piled up on him, and this made it impossible to know what would happen next.

Responses and first volunteers remove a body from an overturned car in the coastal area of ​​Kashima Ward in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, on March 14, 2011. Less than half an hour after this photo was taken, Reactor Nr. 3 in Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant underwent a hydrogen explosion after a substantial melting. | TADAO FURUKAWA / THE COURT OF FUKUSHIMA MINPO

The tsunami generated a 14-meter high wave that knocked down the backup power generators of the power plants and deactivated the cooling mechanisms of the facilities, thus causing three hydrogen explosions that would emit nuclear radiation into the atmosphere.

By the time the radiation leak was sealed, damage was done.

About 154,000 residents living within 20 kilometers of the power plant were evacuated, many of whom continue to live in temporary housing abroad or may never return. Not only that, the fear of radiation poisoning threatens the survival of businesses in Fukushima, a region known for its fish and fresh produce.

Meanwhile, efforts to deactivate the power plant are moving forward at a snail pace.

How and where to dispose of nuclear waste and spent fuel and the water used to stabilize them are some of the key issues that continue to plague the facility.

Things are not going exactly normally, Tsumuraya said.

The evacuation order has been lifted in some areas, but the central government has not set a timeline for when the rest of the evacuation area will be removed, nor has it revoked the state of emergency declared 10 years ago at the Fukushima plant nuclear power plant.

For these reasons, the region cannot begin to recover even after the earthquake is over, Tsumuraya said. I speak on behalf of Fukushima Minpo when I say the recovery of Fukushima Prefecture is still underway.