Saudi rights activist al-Hathloul hopes for reversal of sentence ahead of appeal





RIYADH (Reuters) – Women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who was released last month after three years in prison, said Wednesday he hoped a Saudi court would change her sentence as she addressed an appeals hearing. . Let’s hope the sentence has been changed or modified a bit. We will see how it goes, Hathloul, 31, told reporters outside the Riyadh Special Criminal Court before entering a second hearing on her appeal. Hathloul, who defended women’s right to drive a car and end the Saudi male custody system, was arrested in May 2018 and sentenced under extensive cybercrime and counterterrorism laws in December to nearly six years jail for allegations that United Nations rights experts called false. The court suspended her sentence of two years and 10 months, most of which had already been served. Hathloul remains under a five-year travel ban. Hathloul stood out in 2013 when she launched the public campaign for women’s rights to drive in Saudi Arabia. She was first arrested in 2014 while trying to drive across the border from the United Arab Emirates – where she had a valid driver’s license – to Saudi Arabia. She spent 73 days in a women’s detention facility, an experience she later said helped shape her campaign against the kingdoms’ male custody system. The administration of US President Joe Bidens, which has taken a tough stance on human rights records in Saudi Arabia, had urged Riyadh to release political prisoners including women rights activists. Saudi authorities release two US citizen activists on bail pending trials on terrorism-related charges In January, a Saudi appeals court nearly halved a six-year prison sentence for a Saudi-American doctor and suspended the rest. , which means that he did not have to return to prison. Reporting by Reuters television; Written by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Edited by Angus MacSwan

