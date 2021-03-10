COVID-19 vaccine update: Nearly 309.3 million shots administered worldwide as vaccination gains momentum | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





File photo: Dr. Estefania Zeurnja receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Hospital. Pedro Fiorito in Avellaneda, Argentina, on December 29, 2020. (Xinhua / Martin Zabala / IANS) Wednesday, March 10: The COVID-19 vaccination machine is gaining momentum across the globe. To date, approximately 309.3 million shots have been administered to humans worldwide. The machine remains in full swing in India as well, with 23 million doses of approved Covaxin and Covishield emergency vaccines administered in the second phase of mass inoculation to date. Meanwhile, clouds of initial reluctance to take the indigenously developed Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech vaccine CovaxinIndias have been cleared by the latest Phase-3 clinical trial results, which show the vaccine is 81% effective. These results have significantly increased trust among people, effectively increasing the demand and acceptance of vaccines. Vaccination status in India In terms of states, the highest number of doses were administered in Rajasthan with 23.3 lakh, followed by Gujarat (19.5 lakh), Maharashtra (19.4 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (19.2 lakh) and West Bengal (17.3 lakh). This second phase of vaccination started in India on March 2, with the aim of vaccinating nearly 10 crore individuals across the country. At this stage, people who are over the age of 60 are eligible to receive the vaccine. Further, individuals within the age group of 45 to 59 years with basic health conditions can also be inoculated, provided they display a medical certificate stating their accompanying conditions. One of the highlights of this move was when Shyam Saran Negi, who is believed to be the oldest voter in India at the age of 103, received his first blow to a health center in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. He also urged all those entitled to be inoculated. Within this phase, India has also started the self-registration process to reach a larger number of beneficiaries through its online portal called Co-Win App. According to reporton, about 2.6 million people have already completed the online registration process to get vaccinated vaccines in their respective regions. Of these, 58.8% of the census are accounted for by men belonging to eligible groups, while more than 41% are women. Meanwhile, 3,775 registrations are counted for individuals from the other category. Global vaccine coverage Currently, the United States, which is also the country worst affected by the pandemic, has reached a milestone by fully vaccinating 31 million people. India has played a major role in assisting global vaccination as well, providing vaccines in several other countries. Under the international vaccine alliance called GAVI, India has signed an agreement to provide nearly 4.5 crore doses of Covishield vaccine to Pakistan. The Prime Minister of Jamaica also recently expressed gratitude after receiving the first shipment of 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. Meanwhile, according to our Data World, about ten different vaccines are being administered across the globe. But despite the rigorous push, the world is still tackling the challenge of new, evolving variants. According to a new study published in the journal Nature, the vaccine produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech seems to be less effective against newer variants, especially the one that appeared in South Africa. Currently, this Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being administered in 70 countries. Meanwhile, several studies are being conducted to evaluate the efficacy of vaccines against coronavirus variants. Most approved vaccines require two doses to make the virus resistant. The vaccine created by pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson for emergency use in the United States is the only one-shot vaccine currently available. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

