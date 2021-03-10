Russia says restrictions on Twitter will affect videos, photo content

TipRanks

Billionaire David Tepper Big Betting On These 2 Shares of Strong Purchase Dividend

Anyone trying to keep track of where markets can head can be forgiven for showing signs of dizziness. Markets are being forcibly pulled in opposite directions recently, making it difficult to form a coherent investment strategy. It is with time like this that some expert advice can give a clearer picture. Hardly anyone on the Road comes more appreciated than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of the global defense fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his bold and confident style, traits which can come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune and built his hedge fund by investing in tough assets and making strong profits when markets returned later. And with $ 14 billion in assets under the management of Appaloosa, it is natural for Wall Street to notice when Tepper has something to say. Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the coming months, which makes it safer to be in stock now, Tepper noted. The billionaire believes that rising rates need to be set and stresses that with Senate approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently very difficult to be bearish. With that in mind, we opened the TipRanks database to get the ball in two of the Teppers’ last new positions. These are Strong Purchase shares and perhaps most interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to Wall Street analysts to find out what else may have brought these actions to Teppers ’attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) Start well with a name placed in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the Big Oil giants, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, Midwest and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from wells to storage and distribution equipment. The MPLX has benefited from the overall economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with shares gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares have risen 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenue recovered from a decline in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $ 2.17 billion in Q4. Earnings, which turned significantly negatively into 1Q20, rose steadily over the rest of the year and came in at 64 cents a share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was the net cash position of MPLX for the whole of 2020, the company generated $ 4.5 billion in cash and returned to shareholders over $ 3 billion. In its most recent dividend statement, the company announced a payout of 68.75 cents per ordinary share, or $ 2.75 per year. This gives a yield of 10.5%, much higher than the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought a lot in MPLX, taking in more than 3.45 million shares of stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $ 89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it’s an essential position. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. [We] I think MPLX is well positioned to continue the continuous cash flow and distributions until 2021+. Management reinforced MPC’s commitment to renew the MPLX contract. Some modest price fluctuations in the short-term renewables of short-haul vessels, but the chunkier contracts were either recently established (longer runway) or are already linked to FERC oil dynamics. “We like the MPLX that improves the FCF profile and the stable balance sheet, which we think gives management more opportunities to return value through purchasing units over the next year,” Schultz wrote. To that end, Schultz gives the MPLX a price of $ 29, meaning a 12% increase, to go along with its Outperform rating (ie Acquisition). (To see Schultzs record, click here) MPLXs strong stock rating has pushed The stock is trading at $ 25.92 now, with an average target of $ 27.67 suggesting room for a further 7% increase.The stock maintains a strong consensus rating, based on 5 Acquisitions and 1 Holding given over the last 3 months. products Enterprise, with a market capitalization of $ 50 billion, is a major player in the midstream segment and operates an asset network including more than 50,000 miles of pipeline, 160 million barrels of oil storage space and $ 14 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and transportation terminals on the Texas Gulf Coast. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. The company was damaged by blockades set up to fight the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a return to stock value and earnings. Shares rose 40% at the time, while earnings in Q4 returned over $ 7 billion. Overall, Enterprise 2020 performance showed decline from 2019 but a significant metric showed a profit. Of the company’s total cash flow, $ 5.9 billion, $ 2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash for distribution. This had increased 8% year-on-year, and allowed the company to keep its dividend paid regularly and even to increase payment in the most recent statement, from 44 cents per share to 45 cents. With an annual payout of $ 1.80 per share, this gives a strong yield of 7.7%. Teppers’ new position in the EPD is crucial. The hedge fund leader bought 1.09 million shares of stock for his first position, a purchase now worth $ 25.23 million. Analyst Matt OBrien, of JPMorgan, stands with the bulls, reiterating a buyout estimate of $ 28. This target shows his confidence in the ability of EPD to increase 20% from current levels. (To view OBrien’s history background, click here) With the need for capex, the EPD expects to achieve free cash flow for 2H21, enabling full funding for clips, increasing cash distributions and opportunistic acquisitions. “Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and protection, with embedded operational leverage, visible barriers to entry, low leverage and better financial flexibility in the classroom,” OBrien commented. Wall Street analysts may be arguing, but when they agree on a stock, it is a positive sign for investors to take note. This is the case here, as all recent EPD ratings are Purchases, making the consensus rating a Strong Unanimous Purchase. Analysts have given an average price target of $ 27, which shows a 15% increase from the current stock price of $ 23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for trading dividend shares in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Stocks Best to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all of TipRanks equity knowledge. Responsibility: The views expressed in this article are those of the analysts presented. The content is intended for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your analysis before making any investment.