The passion for pigeons continues in the Arab world





Omar Gamal, a 28-year-old pigeon keeper, tends to pigeons in a pond on top of his roof in the twin city of the Egyptian capital Giza on February 21, 2021. – An ancient tradition passed down through the generations, the practice of taming pigeons stretches across borders from the Nile coast to North Africa and beyond, with people not only training birds for racing but also serving them as a dinner dessert.

Image credit: AFP

Cairo: On top of his humble wooden dove overlooking the magnificent pyramids of Giza, Abdel-Rahman Gamal released 20 pigeons home sending them to rise in the sun-drenched Cairo sky. It’s a beautiful hobby that keeps you busy while you’re at home and keeps you straight, said Gamal, 30, who has raised pigeons since he was six. He told AFP that he inherited his deep love for pigeons from his grandfather and uncle. Together with his younger brother Omar, 28, they keep about 40 pigeons on the roof of their family building in Nazlet Al Samman, west Cairo. Ahmed Khalifa, head of the Egyptian Federation of Domestic Pigeons, said the ancient tradition dates back to the time of the pharaohs. Pigeons were carved into the walls of temples, he said. Passed down through the generations, the practice of taming pigeons extends beyond the borders of the Nile shores in North Africa and beyond, with people not only training birds for racing but also serving them as a dinner dessert. Ahmed Khalifa, head of the Egyptian Federation of Domestic Pigeons, said the ancient tradition dates back to the time of the pharaohs.

Image credit: AFP

High prices Neither regional instability nor the COVID-19 pandemic have dampened enthusiasm for keeping birds and popular pigeon breeds yet attracting crowds. In war-torn Syria, the damaged economy has forced some pigeons to sell their precious birds to make a living. Markets for breeders have been set up in refugee camps in rebel-held northwestern Idlib as races still attract ardent fans seeking a break from the conflict, an AFP reporter said. In Yemen, where a deadly six-year civil war has left the country on the brink of starvation, according to the UN, pigeon races were still being held last year. And in Iraq, where breeders were once seen as immoral or unreliable, the practice has taken flight again in recent years. At auction, racing pigeons could fetch tens of dollars to several thousand for the most prized, and a feathered Iraqi friend sold in recent years for a sum of $ 180,000. However, the pandemic has forced a temporary pause in competitions in Morocco. Hopefully they will be back this year, said Salaheddine Khannouss, vice president of the national organization of kingdoms for pigeon racing. The racing pigeons can reach speeds of up to 100 km / h and can cover distances of hundreds of kilometers, said the Egyptian Khalifa Federations. The body organizes two major races each year, with one race from Cairo to Salloum, near the Libyan border, a distance of about 600 kilometers, and a second from the capital to Aswan deep in southern Egypts – over 700 kilometers away. Pigeon Wars The dots around the roofs of the gray Cairos buildings are color-painted pigeons – known as gheya in Arabic – which offer great accommodation to house pigeon nests. In daily ad-hoc contests involving thousands of birds kicking off rooftops, fantasists try to catch each other pets to add to their flock in a fierce contest, which can win prizes of up to $ 160,000. The Gamals family marks their pigeons with rings attached to their legs bearing their date of birth, and his name and contact details. If a rogue pigeon flies to me, mine is. That’s my pledge, Gamal said. In the following days, his rival inventor will try to regain the lost pigeon or draw a reward for it. Gamal said he pays $ 1 to $ 65 for each of his birds, depending on their breed, feather color and their racing stamina. Young brother Omar prefers to focus on the competitive aspect of keeping birds. Pigeons are like football players when they enter the field and I am their coach, he joked. Delicious grilled or stuffed Others prefer a more culinary experience when it comes to pigeons, choosing stuffed or roasted seafood choices on dishes from Morocco to the Gulf. In Egypt, rice or freek (a green grain made from wheat) is skillfully thrown into the reducing bodies of birds. In Farahat, one of Cairo’s most popular chains specializing in pigeon tariffs, dinners rush for seats, with hungry male customers spitting over the little pleasure believed to have other benefits. Since the dawn of time, Egyptians have believed that pigeons give them the strength to perform on their wedding night, said restaurant manager Khaled Ali devilishly. If you love pigeons, you can not eat them. They just won’t taste any good, Omar says.

But with 70 Egyptian pounds ($ 4.50) it is an expensive pleasure for those who do not have the means. Regular Jordanian medical student Bashar Al Malkawi, a regular client, said: Eating stuffed pigeons is the best way to hug Cairo. But Omar, the pigeon of Cairo, has no stomach for such notions. If you love pigeons, you can not eat them. They just won’t taste any good, he declared.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos