Cairo: On top of his humble wooden dove overlooking the magnificent pyramids of Giza, Abdel-Rahman Gamal released 20 pigeons home sending them to rise in the sun-drenched Cairo sky.
It’s a beautiful hobby that keeps you busy while you’re at home and keeps you straight, said Gamal, 30, who has raised pigeons since he was six.
He told AFP that he inherited his deep love for pigeons from his grandfather and uncle.
Together with his younger brother Omar, 28, they keep about 40 pigeons on the roof of their family building in Nazlet Al Samman, west Cairo.
Ahmed Khalifa, head of the Egyptian Federation of Domestic Pigeons, said the ancient tradition dates back to the time of the pharaohs.
Pigeons were carved into the walls of temples, he said.
Passed down through the generations, the practice of taming pigeons extends beyond the borders of the Nile shores in North Africa and beyond, with people not only training birds for racing but also serving them as a dinner dessert.
High prices
Neither regional instability nor the COVID-19 pandemic have dampened enthusiasm for keeping birds and popular pigeon breeds yet attracting crowds.
In war-torn Syria, the damaged economy has forced some pigeons to sell their precious birds to make a living.
Markets for breeders have been set up in refugee camps in rebel-held northwestern Idlib as races still attract ardent fans seeking a break from the conflict, an AFP reporter said.
In Yemen, where a deadly six-year civil war has left the country on the brink of starvation, according to the UN, pigeon races were still being held last year.
And in Iraq, where breeders were once seen as immoral or unreliable, the practice has taken flight again in recent years.
At auction, racing pigeons could fetch tens of dollars to several thousand for the most prized, and a feathered Iraqi friend sold in recent years for a sum of $ 180,000.
However, the pandemic has forced a temporary pause in competitions in Morocco.
Hopefully they will be back this year, said Salaheddine Khannouss, vice president of the national organization of kingdoms for pigeon racing.
The racing pigeons can reach speeds of up to 100 km / h and can cover distances of hundreds of kilometers, said the Egyptian Khalifa Federations.
The body organizes two major races each year, with one race from Cairo to Salloum, near the Libyan border, a distance of about 600 kilometers, and a second from the capital to Aswan deep in southern Egypts – over 700 kilometers away.
Pigeon Wars
The dots around the roofs of the gray Cairos buildings are color-painted pigeons – known as gheya in Arabic – which offer great accommodation to house pigeon nests.
In daily ad-hoc contests involving thousands of birds kicking off rooftops, fantasists try to catch each other pets to add to their flock in a fierce contest, which can win prizes of up to $ 160,000.
The Gamals family marks their pigeons with rings attached to their legs bearing their date of birth, and his name and contact details.
If a rogue pigeon flies to me, mine is. That’s my pledge, Gamal said. In the following days, his rival inventor will try to regain the lost pigeon or draw a reward for it.
Gamal said he pays $ 1 to $ 65 for each of his birds, depending on their breed, feather color and their racing stamina.
Young brother Omar prefers to focus on the competitive aspect of keeping birds.
Pigeons are like football players when they enter the field and I am their coach, he joked.
Delicious grilled or stuffed
Others prefer a more culinary experience when it comes to pigeons, choosing stuffed or roasted seafood choices on dishes from Morocco to the Gulf.
In Egypt, rice or freek (a green grain made from wheat) is skillfully thrown into the reducing bodies of birds.
In Farahat, one of Cairo’s most popular chains specializing in pigeon tariffs, dinners rush for seats, with hungry male customers spitting over the little pleasure believed to have other benefits.
Since the dawn of time, Egyptians have believed that pigeons give them the strength to perform on their wedding night, said restaurant manager Khaled Ali devilishly.
But with 70 Egyptian pounds ($ 4.50) it is an expensive pleasure for those who do not have the means.
Regular Jordanian medical student Bashar Al Malkawi, a regular client, said: Eating stuffed pigeons is the best way to hug Cairo.
But Omar, the pigeon of Cairo, has no stomach for such notions.
If you love pigeons, you can not eat them. They just won’t taste any good, he declared.