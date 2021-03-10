The House of Mayors was bombed. Message: Keep Our City Nuclear.





SUTTSU, Japan They looked like easy money. The Japanese government was conducting a study of possible nuclear fuel storage sites spent a review of old geological maps and research papers related to local plate tectonics. She made a call for localities to volunteer. Participation would do him no good. Haruo Kataoka, mayor of a sick fishing town on the northern island of Hokkaido, put his hand up. His hometown, Suttsu, could use the money. What could go wrong? The answer, he quickly learned, was a lot. A resident threw a fire bomb at his home. Others threatened to recall the city council. A former prime minister traveled six hours from Tokyo to denounce the plan. The city, which spends most of the year in a snow-covered storm, was shrouded in a media storm. There are few places on earth thirsty to host a nuclear waste dump. Only Finland and Sweden have been placed in permanent depots for the immersion of their atomic energy programs. But the noise in Suttsu speaks to the deep anxiety that remains in Japan 10 years after a major earthquake and tsunami triggered the melting of three nuclear reactors in Fukushima Prefecture, the worst disaster in the world since Chernobyl.

The black mark left on Japan’s nuclear industry has profound implications for the country’s ability to empower the world’s third-largest economy while also meeting its obligations to combat climate change. Of the Japanese more than 50 nuclear reactors, all closed after the disaster on March 11, 2011, only nine have resumed and the issue continues to be politically toxic.

While Japan’s share of nuclear power has dropped by about a third of total energy to single digits, the gap has been partially filled by coal and natural gas, complicating a promise the country made late last year to be neutral. carbon by 2050. Even before the Fukushima disaster, which led to three explosions and a radiation release that forced the evacuation of 150,000 people, the ambivalence over nuclear power was deeply ingrained in Japan. The country is haunted by hundreds of thousands killed by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. Still, most Japanese had agreed to nuclear power, seeing it as an inevitable part of mixing energy for a country poor in resources that should import about 90 percent of materials needed to generate electricity.

After the nuclear disaster, public opinion moved resolutely in the other direction. At the head of a newly galvanized anxiety came a new distrust of both the nuclear industry, which had built overload-sensitive reactors in a natural disaster, and the government, which had allowed it to happen. A parliamentary committee found that the mergers were the result of a lack of oversight and co-operation between the government, the plant owner and regulators. Services and government and we nuclear experts kept saying, Don’t worry, there won’t be a serious accident, said Tatsujiro Suzuki, director of the Nuclear Weapons Removal Research Center at Nagasaki University. Now people think the industry is not credible and the government that is pushing the industry is not credible. The Japanese government, which has raised safety standards for nuclear power plants, says it plans to turn more reactors online. But Fukushima’s legacy now dilutes all discussions about nuclear energy, even the question of how to treat the waste produced long before the catastrophe.

Every normal person in the city is thinking about it, said Toshihiko Yoshino, 61, owner of a seafood business and oyster hut in Suttsu, who has become the face of opposition from the mayor. Because that kind of tragedy happened that we should not have nuclear waste here, Mr. Yoshino said in an interview at his restaurant, where large windows overlooked the snow-capped mountains rising over Suttsu Bay.

Right now, the politics around the waste shows that, if they are not buried under Suttsu, they will find their way to a place very similar to it: a city devastated by the collapse of local industry and the steady retreat of its population from migration and old age. The central government has tried to stimulate local governments to volunteer for consideration by offering a payment of about $ 18 million to take the first step, a review of the literature. Those who pass the second phase of a geological study will receive an additional $ 64.4 million. Just another city across the nation, neighboring Kamoenai already near a nuclear power plant joined Suttsu in volunteering. One thing Fukushima has made clear, said Hirokazu Miyazaki, a professor of anthropology at Northwestern University who has studied how communities were compensated after the disaster, is the need to find an equal way of distributing the social and economic costs of nuclear power.

The problem is symbolized by Fukushimas partly uninhabitable cities and by a battle over governments planning to release one million tons of surface-treated radioactive water into the ocean. The government says it would make small concessions over 30 years without any impact on human health. Fishermen in Fukushima say the plan would disrupt their long journey to recovery.

“We have this potentially dangerous technology and we still rely on it and we need to have a long-range view on nuclear waste and deactivation, so we better think of a much more democratic way to handle the cost associated with it,” he said. Mr. Miyazaki in an interview. Critics of nuclear power in Japan often point to decades of failure to find a solution to the waste problem as an argument against the resumption of existing country reactors, much less reactor construction. In November, former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi led his anti-nuclear campaign in Suttsu at the invitation of local activists. Speaking at the city gymnasium, he said that after visiting the Finlands underground storage site, a facility very similar to the one proposed by the Japanese government, he had decided that the active geology of the Japanese would make it impossible to find a site of workable. Japanese reactors have generated more than 18,000 tons of fuel consumed over the last half century. A small portion of this is turned into glass through a process known as vitrification and wrapped in giant metal canisters.

Nearly 2,500 of the large radioactive tubes have landed temporarily in Aomori and Ibaraki Prefectures, waiting to land 1,000 meters below ground level in large underground vaults. There, they would spend millennia removing their toxic burden. It will take decades, if ever before a site is selected and the project starts diligently. The Japan Nuclear Waste Management Organization, known as NUMO and represented by a careful drawing mark by pulling its nose out of a hole, is responsible for finding a final resting place.

Long before he received the NUMO with his offer to conduct a study in his hometown, Mr. Kataoka, the mayor of Suttsu, had taken an entrepreneurial look at government subsidies. Suttsu has a population of just under 2,900, lying thinly around the rocky edge of a deep cerulean bay, where fishing boats dive for mackerel and squid. Beginning in 1999, with government-backed loans, Mr. Kataoka backed an initiative to install a high-wind turbine stand along the coast. Many in the city were initially against it, he said during an interview in his office, but the project yielded pleasing results. The city has spent profits from the sale of electricity to pay off debts. Citizens have free access to a heated swimming pool, a golf course and a modest ski slope with a rope pull. Near a sleek community center is a free day care for a few residents with children. The facilities are not uncommon for small town Japan. Many localities have tried to avoid the decline by spending large sums on white elephant projects. In Suttsu, the effect has been limited. The city is shrinking, and in early March, snow piled up on the corners of newly built but latticed shops along the main road.

Mr Kataoka appointed Suttsu to the NUMO program, he said, out of a sense of responsibility to the nation. Subsidies, he acknowledged, are a good bonus. But many in Suttsu are skeptical of Mr. Kataoka and government. The city, they argue, needs no money. And they wonder why he made the decision without consulting the public. At a city council meeting Monday, residents expressed concern that once the process had begun, it would quickly gather momentum and it would become impossible to stop.

The plan has severely divided the city. Journalists are flooded, placing the rift on the national screen. A sign at the hotel near the port makes it clear that staff will not accept interviews. In October, an angry resident threw a Molotov cocktail at Mr Kataoka’s house. She broke a window, but he strangled her without further damage. The perpetrator was arrested and has now been released on bail. He has apologized, Mr Kataoka said. The mayor remains confused by the aggressive response. Mr Katatoka insists the literature review is not a complete achievement and that the townspeople will have the final say. In October, he will run for a sixth term. He wants voters to support his proposal, but whatever the outcome, he hopes the city will move forward together. Losing the election would be bad, he said, but the saddest part of all this has been the loss of confidence of the cities.

Motoko Rich contributed to reporting from Tokyo.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos