The Dog Skills Program benefits dogs and owners





By BOBBIE GREEN Progress Local dogs and their owners were having a great time Thursday, March 4 at the closing session of a Dog Skills Training Series held at the Jimmy Hughes Campus in Mesquite over the past month. After five weeks of training the dogs and their owners were celebrating graduation day, complete with achievement awards. Betty Hunt brought her dog Olive to class. She had good things to say about the series. This class is good for everyone! Tha Hunt. Dogs love it, class is good social time, good teachers and I even lost weight. It was amazing how well the dogs and owners performed just after five classes. They all went through a fun course with K-9 obstacles noble. The class was held by two local experts. Linda Beard is a certified dog trainer, and Janet Best is a skill instructor and former owner of the dog business. The two have teamed up together in a nonprofit organization known as Dog Lovers of Mesquite. And they have also partnered with the City of Mesquite to provide these dog aptitude training classes. The next group of classes will begin on March 18, located on the Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 North Juke Street in the backyard of the theater. Participants must pre-register for the program at the Mesquite Recreation Center. There are some requirements for classroom entry. Dogs must be 6 months old to qualify for class. No children under the age of 15 are allowed. Dog owners must be 18 years old. No accent collar, head restraints, pull chains or chains (only 6 triples). All dogs should be present at all vaccinations. Bring notes when enrolling in class. Participants should bring water for themselves and their dog including a bowl. Dog owners should wear shoes with closed toes. They also need to bring a lot of training treatments: small, soft and smelly in a treated bag or fanny pack. Beard also offers private training sessions in clients’ homes. It teaches behavior training, demeanor and obedience.

I enjoyed so much in a 5-day camp with my dog, Best said. I wanted to bring that fun to Mesquite dog owners. Dog owner Julene Ludsberg, who just finished class with her dog said, I give this class tremendous appreciation. You can sign up for the Department of Athletics and Leisure programs online at www.mesuitenv.gov or in person at the recreation center. For more information on classes call 724-513-8259

