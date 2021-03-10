Pope in audience: Brotherhood is a challenge for Iraq and the world

Pope Francis reflects on his recent Apostolic Journey to Iraq during the weekly General Audience and highlights a sense of remorse he felt during his visit, as well as the joy of the Iraqi people for greeting the message of Christ.

By Fr. Benedict Mayaki, SJ

In days gone by, God allowed me to visit Iraq, carrying out a project of St. John Paul II, Pope Francis said. Never before has a Pope been in the land of Abraham. Providence wanted this to happen now, as a sign of hope, after years of war and terrorism and during a severe pandemic.

Pope Francis focused his catechesis on Wednesday on the Auditor General – the first since returning from his Apostolic Journey to Iraq in his reflections on his four-day visit to the Middle East nation March 5-8.

gratitude

The Pope said his soul is filled with gratitude: first to God and to all those who made possible the president and government of Iraq, the patriarchs and bishops of the country, as well as the ministers and believers of their respective churches.

He also got to know other religious authorities, starting with Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani, with whom the Pope had an unforgettable meeting at his residence in Najaf.

A hopeful church despite trials

I strongly felt a sense of remorse about this pilgrimage, the Pope said.

I could not approach that tortured people, that had martyrs, without taking on, in the name of the Catholic Church, the cross they carried for years; a large cross, like the one placed at the entrance to Qaraqosh.

Pope Francis explained that he felt this meaning in a special way when he saw the still open wounds of destruction and even more so when he met and heard witnesses who had survived violence and persecution.

At the same time, however, the Pope noted that he saw all around him, the joy of welcoming the message of Christ and the hope of opening up to a horizon of peace and brotherhood which were summed up in the words of Jesus expressed in the motto His Apostolic visit to Iraq: You are all brothers (Mt 23: 8).

This hope, the Pope insists, he saw in the speech of the Iraqi president, in the many greetings and testimonies, in the songs and gestures of the people, and in the bright faces of the young, and in the living eyes of the elderly.

War destroys peace

The Iraqi people have the right to live in peace; they have the right to rediscover the dignity that belongs to them, declared Pope Francis.

Recalling the religious and cultural roots of the country, which are thousands of years old, the Holy Father noted that Mesopotamia is the cradle of civilization.

Historically, he added, Baghdad is a city of paramount importance, “waiting for centuries for the richest library in the world.”

And what destroyed him? War! u papua Papa.

War, he explained, is always the monster that transforms with the change of ages and continues to engulf humanity.

But the answer to the war is not another war, the answer to the weapons is not another weapon … The answer is brotherhood, Pope Francis affirmed.

This, he insisted, is “a challenge not only for Iraq but for many regions in conflict and, ultimately, for the whole world.”

You are all brothers

Recalling his meeting with religious leaders in Ur during his Apostolic journey, Pope Francis said Christians, Muslims and representatives came together to pray in Ur, where Abraham called the Gods about four thousand years ago.

He further explained that Abraham is our father by faith because hearing the voice of the Lord promising his descendants, he left everything and went away. And in Ur, standing together under the same sky in which our father Abraham saw us, his descendants, the phrase You are all brothers seems to sound once more.

God is faithful to His promises, the Pope said. He directs our steps towards peace even today. He guides the steps of those who travel the earth with their gaze turned to Heaven.

Messages of brotherhood: Baghdad, Mosul, Qaraqosh and Erbil

Stressing the importance of the fraternity, Pope Francis noted that a message of brotherhood came from the church meeting at the Syrian Catholic Cathedral in Baghdad, where forty-eight people, including two priests, were killed during the 2010 Holy Mass celebration.

He said that in that temple which bears the names of those martyrs engraved in stone, the joy of the meeting sounded like his astonishment at being among them mixed with their joy at having the Pope among them.

The Holy Father also sent another message of brotherhood from Mosul and Qaraqosh, on the Tigris River, near the ruins of ancient Nineveh. There, the invasion of the so-called Islamic State caused several thousand to flee for their lives, including Christians and other persecuted minorities, particularly Yazidis.

He noted that reconstruction efforts are underway and Muslims and Christians are working together to restore churches and mosques.

The Pope ordered everyone to pray for them that they have the strength to start over. He also recalled many Iraqi immigrants and reminded those who have left everything like Abraham, to maintain faith and hope and to be weavers of friendship and brotherhood where they are.

Another message of brotherhood came from the two Eucharistic celebrations in Baghdad and Erbil.

Pope Francis explained that Abraham hopes and that of his descendants is fulfilled in the mystery we celebrated, in Jesus, the Son whom God the Father did not spare but gave for all salvation: through His death and resurrection, He opened the way to the earth promised, in that new life where tears were dried, wounds healed, brothers and sisters reconciled.

Prayer for Iraq, the Middle East

Concluding his remarks to the general audience, the Pope praised God for the Apostolic Journey and encouraged all to pray for Iraq and the Middle East, where, despite destruction and weapons, palm trees, the symbol of the country and its hope, have continued to grow and bear fruit.

So it is for the fraternity, the Pope said. It does not make noise, but it is fruitful and makes us grow.