HSE chief Reid took the paycheck to 420,000 last year





The pay package for Health Services Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid rose to 420,103 last year.

Mr. Reid has led the HSE fight against Covid-19 over the past year and in his leadership role at the largest employer in the state, he heads an organization that employs more than 100,000 people.

Figures released in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show that Mr. Reid was the highest paid non-medical member of HSE staff last year from a distance. The package consisted of a basic payment of 370,136 and an additional 49,966. An HSE spokeswoman said Tuesday that Mr Reid is not a member of the HSE pension scheme and 49,966 is a payment in lieu of pension contribution. She stated: Salary rates, allowances and other salary-related conditions for HSE employees are approved by the Department of Health. Mr Reids’s salary increase last year comes against the backdrop of the number of HSE non-medical staff earning over 100,000 increasing by 27% or 144 from 534 in 2019 to 678 last year due to salary increases public sector. FOI figures show that Mr. Reids 2020’s salary package is more than double the salary of the second highest paid non-medical staff member at the HSE last year. Figures show that the second highest paid non-medical staff member in management / administration received 188,829 with the third and fourth highest paid each receiving just over 186,000. Higher than Taoiseach’s salary Mr. Reids’ base salary of 370,000 is almost significantly higher than the salary of 211,742 for An Taoiseach’s office. Mr. Reid and the 10 best paid non-medical staff at HSE mostly managers last year shared a total of 2 million salaries. The appointment of Mr. Reids to this post was given courage by the Cabinet in April 2019 with a salary of 350,000. Mr Reid was relocated from his role as CEO of the Fingal County Council, where he enjoyed an annual salary of 5 165,320. He started his five-year contract for the HSE on May 14, 2019, and although he worked seven and a half months for the HSE in 2019, he was still a member of the HSEs’ highest paid non-medical staff in 2019 when he received 229,194 composed from the basic payment of 201,933 and 27,260 in pension contributions. The second highest paid non-medical staff member received 195,678 in 2019. The figures show that 36 staff at the managerial level at HSE last year were paid between 150,000 and 200,000 and that was an increase to 25 in that earnings group in 2019. Increase the best winners The figures also show that the numbers won between 100,000 and 150,000 last year were 641, compared to 507 in that earnings group in 2019. There were two non-medical staff members in 2019 earning between 200,000 and 300,000 and none in that profit group in 2020. Mr. Reid was the only non-medical staff member to earn over 200,000 in 2020. Providing context on the growing number of top winners in the HSE last year, a spokesperson for the HSE FOI stated: In 2020, there was a resumption of periodic permits culminating in a 5% increase for those earning less than 125,000 and 8% for those earning more than 125,000. She added: Also in 2020, a further 2% increase in all staff salaries was implemented from 1 October 2020. This increase is calculated on top of the costs accumulated to date including all previous Stability Agreements Public Service 2018-2020 (PSSA) rate increases.

