Notification of QA to the Center for Raising Guilt for Exclusion of Female Candidates from NDA Membership

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought answers from the Center and others regarding a guilt that has raised the issue of expelling female candidates eligible and eligible for membership in the prestigious National Defense Academy (NDA) just because of the alleged sex that it is a violation of the fundamental right to equality.

The petition has sought a direction addressed to the relevant authorities to allow eligible female candidates to appear at the National Defense Academy and the Naval Academy Exam and be trained at the NDA.

A chair headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued notices to the Center, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and others seeking their guilty plea responses, which said the categorical exclusion of female candidates acceptable from entering the National Defense Academy is not justifiable by the constitution and is simply done on the basis of their sex “.

The bench, also composed of Judges AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, allowed a separate request filed by a Uttar Pradesh-based woman seeking enforcement of the case.

The allegation made by lawyer Kush Kalra refers to the historic decision of February last year in which the top court had ruled that women officers in the Army should be given a standing committee and command posts.

The prayer states that the authorities allow unmarried male candidates who have the appropriate qualification 10 2 to take the National Defense Academy and the Naval Academy Exam, but qualified and willing female candidates are not allowed to take the exam on the sole basis of their sex and without any reasonable or reasonable explanations within the four corners of the Constitution.

He claimed that this act of discrimination was a “disgrace committed” by the relevant authorities to the constitutional values ​​of equality and non-discrimination.

The act of the respondents to categorically exclude female candidates acceptable and ready to apply for the National Defense Academy and the Maritime Academy Exam over the years, just because of sex, is a violation of the fundamental right to equality before the law and equal protection of the law, “she said.

She said that qualified female candidates who have the right level of education 10 2 have been denied the opportunity to take an exam based on their gender and the consequence of this denial is that they do not have access to any means of entry to join with the armed forces. as officers at this level.

Whereas, male candidates placed equally and similar to the level of education 10 2 have the opportunity to take the exam and after qualifying to join the National Defense Academy to be trained to be commissioned as officers of the commission of permanently in the Indian Armed Forces, “the prayer said.

The categorical exclusion of women to train at the National Defense Academy and to be commissioned in the armed forces of the country as officers of the permanent commission solely on the basis of their sex is a denial of the fundamental right to exercise any profession and is not justifiable within the contours of the Indian Constitution, “she said.

She said the UPSC conducts the National Defense Academy and Naval Academy Exam and according to the eligibility criteria, any unmarried male candidate with the required educational qualification and aged between 15-18 can apply to it.

She said that the candidate, during the qualification of the exam and with the successful completion of the training in NDA and subsequent training in the relevant service academy for which the cadet chooses, is commissioned in service as a permanent commission official until the age of 19-22 years.

This opportunity to take the National Defense Academy and Naval Academy exam at the age of 15-18, with acceptable academic qualifications is not available to women candidates eligible and ready and the only reason for this categorical exclusion is based on their sex, “said the prayer.

She claimed that the duration of training for official women of the Short Service Commission is much less compared to the training that a male standing commission officer, who receives entry through the NDA, gains.

The assertion claimed that the denial of equal opportunities by law by not allowing qualified and willing female candidates to appear in the examination should not be used to perpetuate and perpetuate the legal, social and economic inferiority of women. “

Therefore, the state, having control over the possibility of allowing women to enter the National Defense Academy has no constitutional right to exclude qualified and qualified individuals from membership in the National Defense Academy, being trained in the earliest institute of “military education and training in the country and their development and transformation into inspiring and motivating leaders in the armed forces based only on erroneous and flawed notions of gender roles and the weaker sex perpetuated by society,” the prayer said.