RCMP radio system overloaded while searching for Nova Scotia gunman: observer

Two RCMP officers who searched for the Nova Scotia gunman on the morning of April 19 believed they had the killer in their gaze at the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade hall.

One hid behind a dump and the other hid in a ditch as they aimed their semi-automatic weapons at their target and frantically tried to communicate with their colleagues on the radio. But none of their cries were ever heard.

This was because the provinces’ emergency response radio system – the Public Maritime Safety Radio Network – was overloaded, according to a report released by the provinces on March 2, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

report found that more than half of the calls made by the two officers involved in the shooting while on duty that morning were recorded as audio-free – meaning they could not communicate. In total, about 14 percent of all radio broadcasts made by RCMP officers during a seven-hour search period that morning failed.

The only reason why (the officer) was unable to broadcast what he was seeing was because there was no way available to speak due to the large volume of radio traffic, the SIRT report said.











Unable to communicate, officers shouted at their target, located more than 88 meters away, identifying themselves as police officers and telling him to show his hands.

When the target did not respond, and instead sat behind a police vehicle, they opened fire.

Based on everything the officers had seen and heard since coming to duty and what they had observed at the time, they had reasonable reason to believe that the man (they were shooting) was the killer and someone who would continue his rage. murder, says the SIRT report.

What the officers did not realize at the time they opened fire was that the person they were firing at was not the gunman – it was an Emergency Management Agency (EMO) employee stationed in the fire room who happened to be dressed similarly to the armed person and standing near a RCMP marked cruiser.

Officers also did not realize that another fellow RCMP officer was stationed in the fire hall that morning and was sitting in his vehicle, next to the EMO employee, when the shooting began.

(EMO employee) did not show his hands but instead sat behind the marked police car, then got up and ran towards the entrance of the fire hall while (officers) fired guns, the SIRT report said.

Radio problems

According to the SIRT report, the officer stationed in the fire hall that morning tried to use his radio three times inside a 10-second window while his colleagues were shooting. One of these calls was audible, one was partially audible and the other had no audio at all, the report said.

When a radio call is recorded as without audio, it means that no one is talking or the call is failing, either because the radio is in a poor coverage area or because the system is overloaded, the SIRT report said.

Investigators who observed the shooting tested the radios used by RCMP officers that day. They determined that the radios were functioning well and were in an area with good coverage at the time of filming.

The report also found that 36 of the 70 radio calls made by the two officers who fired guns while on duty that morning were recorded as audio-free.

The RCMP officer carrying a semi-automatic weapon in the hall of the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade on 19 April 2020.

Courtesy of the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade



In total, 306 of the 2,245 radio broadcasts made by RCMP officers between 3 a.m. and 10:21 a.m. on April 19 were recorded as audio-free, the SIRT report said.

(Officers) tried several times to advise other officers what they were seeing using the mobile radio in the vehicle, the SIRT report said.

Both (officers) got out of their vehicle with their rifles. (The second officer) again tried to advise the other officers what they were seeing, this time using a portable radio, but again could not pass because again the radio was pulled.

According to RadioReference.com, which describes itself as the world’s largest provider of radio communications data with more than 700,000 members and thousands of live public safety radio channels, there are two radio towers in the Nova Scotias emergency radio network. providing coverage in the area where the Onslow fire hall is located.

One of the towers, in Londonderry, is further away and the fire room is located near the edge of its coverage area. The second tower, in Hinden, is much closer to the fire hall.

Both Londonderry and Hinden radio towers are in Colchester County, this is where the murder began in Portapique on April 18.

Colchester is also the radio channel where the vast majority of RCMP broadcasts occurred during the tracking, the SIRT report said.

History of radio problems

What happened in the Onslow fire hall is not the first example of police in Canada having problems with their radios during a crisis.

Several independent reports and reviews of past incidents have identified radio failures and the inability of law enforcement officials to communicate effectively as important issues.

A report following the killing of three RCMP officers in Moncton, NB, by a gunman in June 2014 concluded that communications suffered during the pursuit of the suspect because the radio system was overloaded and because many people were competing for airtime in a single channel. .

Following this report, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia updated their emergency radio systems to improve interoperability between different law enforcement agencies and increase coverage.











The system that the provinces use has radio channels dedicated to specific organizations. In Nova Scotia, RCMP has 71 channels used for police communications only.

According to the SIRT report, almost all of the police radio communication during the search for the Nova Scotia gunman took place on three RCMP channels, including one dedicated to the Mounties Emergency Response Team.

Approximately 74 percent of these communications were broadcast on a single radio channel – RCMPs Colchester.

Global News asked RCMP why such a large volume of radio traffic while tracking Nova Scotia was broadcast via a single radio channel and whether the RCMPs’ inability to communicate properly in the Onslow fireroom endangers the lives of emergency personnel and other officers.

The RCMP declined to answer those questions, saying the radio communications would be reviewed as part of an ongoing internal fire hall review, which began in September.

The radio system did not fail

Meanwhile, a Nova Scotia government spokesman said a general review of the provincial radio system conducted after the killing showed that he did not fail and that he was acting within acceptable standards while searching for the gunman.

However, the government acknowledged that specific and current traffic points can sometimes cause systems (radios) to reach capacity and delay communications.

The response of the governments did not indicate whether such peaks occurred during the search for the gunman.

While we are confident in the radio communications system, we are always working to ensure that we are providing the best service possible, said government spokeswoman Tracy Barron.

We are reviewing the SIRT report and request that additional information be shared with us to determine exactly what happened.











When asked how the government sets acceptable standards, Barron said the rules for public safety radio systems are set and regulated by the federal government.

We are constantly looking for ways to improve communications and operations. We are reviewing the SIRT report in detail and analyzing incident-specific communications at the Onslow fireroom to see if improvements can be made, she said.

Communication systems do not have unlimited capacity. They are designed to manage traffic based on priority. If the radio traffic is higher than the one for which the system was set up, it may result in a delay of a few seconds.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Justice Minister Randy Delorey declined to provide specific details about what, if anything, the province is doing to improve radio communication in light of the findings of the SIRT report.

Delorey also declined to say whether the inability of RCMPs to communicate effectively in the Onslow fireroom endangered the lives of emergency personnel while searching for the gunman.

The broader assessment of the (police) operations that would be carried out would be through public investigation, he said.

This process is ongoing and they will be able to make recommendations or clarifications of changes that may be needed.

A full-scale investigation into the murder was ordered by federal and provincial governments in July following a public call over an earlier decision to begin an independent review of the case.

The investigation, which has not yet begun hearings, should submit an interim report by May 2022 and a final report six months later.