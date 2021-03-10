Fahmi Reza, questioned by the police for two hours, vows to continue expressing himself through his artistic works | Malaysia

Activist Fahmi Reza arrives at the Putrajaya district police headquarters on March 10, 2021. Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 10 Even as a new round of investigations is launched against him, local graphic designer Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin has vowed to continue expressing himself through his satirical and parody art.

The designer explained that despite having been convicted in the past for his cartoons, for him, having the right to express himself freely and being able to exercise his civic responsibility to speak on current issues remains of paramount importance. great.

Before that, I was caught, investigated, charged, tried in court, found guilty, punished, and even fined 30,000 RM all because of my schedules. That was four years ago and since then I have never stopped.

This latest round of investigations will not stop me from designing and producing my own artwork because it is part of my responsibility as a graphic and Malaysian creator.

Whatever I post is part of me expressing my freedom, as a Malaysian, to comment on current events and as a graphic designer, I make these remarks through my satirical and parody art and models, he said.

Fahmi Reza stressed that all his models are his work and that he takes full responsibility for them, however the effects may turn out to be, and how all the parts, controversial or not, have never been deleted or removed from his social media platforms.

I have never felt the need to hide; I used my name on my (social media) accounts and I take responsibility for everything I posted, including two being investigated today, he shouted.

Fahmi Reza made these remarks when they met outside the headquarters of the Putrajaya police district here at Presint 7 earlier this afternoon after he had spent two hours taking his statements from the police.

The statements relate to two of Fahmi Reza’s artwork which were posted on his Twitter account, one in October 2020 and another last month, both satirical models targeting Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Present during the interview today were the lawyers of Fahmi Reza, Yohendra Nadarajan and Rajsurian Pillai.

When contacted, Putrajaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Fadzil Ali confirmed Fahmi Reza’s interview with investigators today.

Yes, he was there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and was accompanied by two lawyers. The case is being investigated under Article 500 of the Criminal Code and Article 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act.

Investigations are still ongoing, Mohd Fadzil said in February.

Section 500 of the Criminal Code deals with defamation against another person who is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine, or both, while Section 233 of the CMA deals with improper use of network equipment. or their services.

Adding further, Fahmi Reza explained that the questions posed to him by the investigators were centered around the creators of the pieces of digital artwork and the owners of the social media accounts used to upload them.

That they never explained, he said when asked to indicate what the alleged defamatory statements were.

I am here to simply explain to the cops who wanted to know the meaning behind my artwork, its purpose, to whom it was addressed and some other related questions, he added.

Understood it is understandable that both tweets in question represent cartoons of a person who closely resembles Dr. Adham Baba, with the first from October 2020 entitled the speech lost, or missing, in Malay.

The second tweet accused of defamation refers to a February 15 post containing a caricature of someone resembling Dr Adham and in it a coupon supposed to shorten the quarantine period after returning from overseas travel.

This was in connection with a decision by the government to force federal ministers to undergo only three days of quarantine upon arrival from overseas travel, as opposed to the 10-day isolation to which ordinary citizens are subject.