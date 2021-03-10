The court continues to operate the search warrant against lawyer Mehmood Pracha





His office was raided by Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with an FIR alleging that the lawyer tutored a witness to start a fake riot case.



A court in Delhi on Wednesday halted the operation of search warrants issued against lawyer Mehmood Pracha, who represents some of the defendants in cases related to the riots that took place in the national capital last year. Mr Pracha’s office was attacked by Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with an FIR alleging that the lawyer tutored a witness to start a fake riot case. The Chief Prosecutor of the Empire Pankaj Sharma, who passed the instructions for a claim filed by Mr Pracha, said that until the dependency of this application, the search warrants issued against the applicant will be left. The court reserved its order for March 12 on the claim of the lawyer who also requested a referral to the police to obtain only the relevant information from his hard drive in the presence of a Magistrate. Mr Pracha said a soft copy of the materials was as good as a hard copy under the Information Technology Act. “They want to threaten my clients. This is their goal. In the main riot cases in Delhi, they say soft copy equals paper copying and we would not give a hard copy of the bill of lading. “Here they do not want a soft copy,” he said. During the arguments, the lawyer also argued that it was clear from the video of the riots in question that his complaint was not false. “Bigger issues are involved. An entire judicial system is involved. I am willing to sacrifice myself to save the Constitution. Please protect my clients, the Constitution and the Evidence Act,” he added. Delhi Police objected to Mr Pracha’s request, saying that capturing the original hard disk was essential as it had to be sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination and that a mirror hard disk could be placed back on his computer. The petition stated that the purpose of obtaining a search warrant was to threaten, intimidate and intimidate him again. Mr Pracha’s office was previously attacked by Delhi Police on December 24, 2020. Police had claimed they were looking for “incriminating documents” and metadata data from his firm’s official email box. The lawyer had later moved the court seeking the preservation of copies of video footage of the raids carried out by the Delhi Police in his office on 24 December. A court had ordered the storage of all video footage of the police raid on Mr Pracha’s premises.

