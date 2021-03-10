Weather on Long Island: Cooler today, then more warmth tomorrow





The spring crash is bringing heat until the weekend, when short cold weather is expected to return, forecasters said. Temperatures will rise to 53 degrees under the Wednesday sun, and then rise to close to 60 on Long Island on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Friday can be a warm temperature of 64 degrees. And in some parts of the three-state region, thermometers could climb even higher on Thursday and Friday in the 1970s, the weather service said. Morning showers can reach on Friday the chances are 30% before a sunny weekend though cold. The coolest today Until then, sea winds will again be a cooling factor on Wednesday. “A stream of light and sunlight this morning should allow for rapid warming, but a strengthening of the ground current as high pressure slides offshore will result in an increased marine impact this afternoon, especially (in) coastal area, “said the weather service. “This will result in temperatures that are a few degrees cooler than yesterday along the coastal plain (lower until the mid-1950s), with areas of the New York City / New Jersey subway and northwest rising in the years. Upper ’50 to lower ’60. “ The good weather is due to a local high pressure system, the weather service said. Get the Breaking News! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. And then on Thursday, which will have at least partly clear skies, the winds will rise to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon and there is a 30% chance of rain after midnight the same chances as on Friday morning . Rain is being covered from parts of the Southern Plains in the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, according to the Weather Forecast Center, which is part of the weather service. “By Friday morning, rain will be running along the border from New England to the Mid-Atlantic to Central Appalachians,” the Weather Forecast Center said. How fast the Friday sky clears will help determine if temperatures in the three-nation zone reach record highs: The weather service said there is “potential for temperatures to rise well in the ’60s to’ 70s low for the coastal area”. And then winter, at least briefly, will dominate the weather. Long Island can expect a “return in late winter this weekend as the models (are) in good deal for a short polar dip through Quebec and then northern New England on Friday / Saturday night, pushing a strong front of cold through the region on Friday night, “the weather service said. Daytime achievements in the mid-40s are forecast under the clear skies on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday the chances of rain and yes, maybe the snowfall is 30%, while the high will be 39 degrees. Tuesday shares the same chances of rain, the weather service said, though it will be a warmer temperature of 47 degrees.

