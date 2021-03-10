Libyan lawmakers confirm interim unity government





BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) – Libyan lawmakers confirmed a newly appointed government on Wednesday, hoping to help unify the war-torn country in North Africa and protect it until elections later this year. .

The government of Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah replaces two rival administrations – one based in the East and the other in the West – that have ruled Libya for years.

“This is a historic day for the House of Representatives,” said Speaker Aguila Saleh at the end of the vote. Saleh said 132 lawmakers approved the Dbeibah government, which has a mandate that lasts until elections are held on December 24, according to a UN-mediated roadmap. The vote came after two days of discussions in the coastal city of Sirte. The confirmation came after Dbeibah last week presented his proposed Cabinet to Speaker Aguila Saleh. “Congratulations on forming an interim unity government to lay the groundwork for the December elections,” US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland wrote on Twitter. Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, was appointed last month to head the executive branch of an interim government that also includes a three-member Presidential Council headed by Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the east of the country. Dbeibah’s proposed cabinet includes 33 ministers and two deputy prime ministers who he said are representatives of Libya’s various geographical areas and social segments. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and assassinated longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country is divided between two governments, one in the east and another in the west, each backed by a large group of militias as well as foreign powers.

