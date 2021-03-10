Polish daily cases of the virus reached their highest level this year

Poland reported a total of 17,260 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours – a record for this year – with 398 more virus-related deaths.

Health ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz blamed the increase on the spread of the first variant discovered in Britain as well as the “increased freedom” among Poles in respecting the virus restrictions.

He said an additional 1,500 beds for Covid-19 patients would be opened around Poland in the coming days, including several temporary hospitals.

Government spokesman Piotr Muller said there had been a slight slowdown in growth, “but there is still much to do before we can say the third wave has calmed down.”

Poland closed at the start of the pandemic last year and was initially spared the worst, but it has been badly affected by a second wave at the end of last year and again this year.

The government last month eased restrictions, including the reopening of shopping malls, museums, hotels and theaters, but it has been forced to reverse those changes in the two northern regions in the past two weeks due to rising levels of issues.

Officials are not ruling out further austerity across the country.

Brazil achieves new daily virus tax record

Brazil broke its record for new daily Covid-19 deaths with nearly 2,000 casualties as the pandemic invades hospitals and vaccinations progress slowly.

The Ministry of Health reported a daily total of 1,972 new deaths in the country, which has the second highest number in the world, surpassed only by the United States.

He also reported 70,764 new cases of Covid-19, meaning 11.1 million people have now caught the virus in the country, while a total of 268,370 have died.

The previous daily death record was set on March 3 with just over 1,900 victims. The figure has risen steadily over the past two weeks.

Brazil posts new death record from Covid-19 in one day. | Read more: https://t.co/Ger1IsmQVh pic.twitter.com/P178w8UnCZ – RTmet News (@rtenews) March 10, 2021

Brazil is facing a dire situation with more than 80% of intensive care units occupied in 25 of Brazil’s 27 capitals, according to a report released yesterday by the Fiocruz Institute of Public Health.

“The fight against Covid-19 was lost in 2020 and there is not the slightest chance of turning this tragic circumstance into the first half of 2021,” said epidemiologist Jesem Orellana of Fiocruz / Amazon.

“The best we can do is hope for the miracle of mass vaccination or a radical change in pandemic management,” he said.

“Today, Brazil is a threat to humanity and an open-air laboratory where impunity in management seems to be the rule.”

President Jair Bolsonaro, who issues expert advice to fight the coronavirus, last week urged Brazilians to “stop screaming” for Covid-19 and renewed his attacks on stay-at-home measures.

A Covid-19 patient is being cared for at the ICU of Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Public Hospital in Rio de Janeiro

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged the country to take aggressive steps, warning that Brazil could affect its neighbors and beyond if it does not take the virus seriously.

The vaccine campaign in Brazil is progressing slowly. A total of 8.6 million people (4.1% of the population) received a first dose of the vaccine, and only 2.9 million received a second dose.

The vaccines used in Brazil are CoronaVac, which was developed by the Chinese firm Sinovac, and the AstraZaneca / Oxford vaccine.

Brazil’s Ministry of Health says it is in negotiations with other laboratories and acknowledges that “the national vaccination campaign may be halted due to a lack of doses,” according to a letter to the Chinese ambassador published yesterday on the G1 news site.

The US Covid rescue plan is expected to pass Congress

The massive aid plan of US President Joe Biden is on track to cross the finish line today with a final vote in the House of Representatives, stimulating an economy emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and providing a lifeline for millions of families.

The $ 1.9 trillion package, widely recognized by Americans and approved by the Senate over the weekend, is expected to clear Congress a few days before a significant deadline, culminating in weeks of negotiations over its cost and purpose.

If he gets to his table, Mr Biden – who made the US Rescue Plan his top legislative priority – could sign the historic bill into law by the end of the week.

But the plan, which funds Covid vaccines, saves unemployment benefits for millions and sends relief checks of up to $ 1,400 to most Americans who can afford very little democratic protection.

People wait after receiving a Covid vaccine in Athens, Ohio

All Republicans are in closed steps against the package, and Democrats enjoy the smallest majority in years in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

A vote yesterday that sets the parameters for the next day’s action on the bill increased its narrow path to success. The figures were 219 to 210 in favor of the proceeding, with no Republicans in support and a Democrat joining the GOP in opposition.

The last congressional plan to fight the coronavirus, which has so far left more than 527,000 dead in the United States and brought the economy to its knees, was approved in December.

It expanded unemployment benefits by $ 300 a week and extended them until March 14th.

That deadline is approaching as Mr Biden and congressional Democrats draft their final package, but it looks like they will meet it and extend the benefits until early September.

The bill funds the distribution and research of Covid vaccines, pours billions into state and local governments, extends deportation and exclusion moratoriums, increases food aid and child tax credit, and puts $ 130 billion into schools.

Australia sees no concern about the rate of Covid-19 vaccination

The pace of Covid-19 immunization in Australia is not a concern and the vaccination program will end in late October, authorities said, as the country completed the administration of more than 100,000 first doses.

Australia last month began inoculating its population of 25 million but immunization is moving behind schedule as officials slowed vaccinations after two seniors were inadvertently given four times the recommended dose.

“This is not a race, we have no fuel platform in Australia. We are taking it as quickly and carefully and safely as we can,” Health Secretary Brendan Murphy told reporters.

“We are not like the US or the UK or most other countries in the world where they have put people in the hospital dying. We can take our time, set up our systems, do it safely and carefully. “We are expanding our list – every day.”

Police officers and paramedics pictured after receiving their Covid-19 vaccine in Perth

Mr Murphy said the country would complete the vaccination program on time by the end of October, despite initial delays as the weekly dose target is expected to reach 1 million by the end of March when CSL Ltd starts producing AstraZeneca doses locally.

Australia has provided about 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which Mr Murphy called the “Australian labor force vaccine”, with 50 million to be produced domestically.

Australia started its vaccination much later than many countries as border closures, premature blockages and rapid tracking systems kept cases relatively low compared to many other developed countries.

Australia did not report any new local cases for the 12th day in a row today. It has reported just over 29,000 Covid-19 cases and 909 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Greece aims to reopen to UK tourists in May

Greece is aiming to reopen its borders by mid-May in a boost for holidaymakers in the UK.

Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said the country hopes to welcome foreign tourists by May 14th, depending on the coronavirus pandemic status.

During a virtual appearance at the ITB Berlin travel trade show, Mr Theoharis commented: “We are approaching the exit from this dark tunnel thanks to the power of the human spirit and the advancement of science.

“Please allow me to emphasize that no image can better portray the return to normalcy of tourism than the Greek smile, the Greek landscape, the Greek hospitality.

“Regarding 2021, in Greece we are more than optimistic.

“We are ready, we are ready to share the experience of liberation from the unpleasant memories of the pandemic with each and every one of our guests.”

Visitors will be required to have been vaccinated, have a new negative Covid-19 test or have coronavirus antibodies, he explained.

A “pilot” reopening of the borders is likely to take place early next month, he added.

People living in England can be allowed to take foreign holidays from 17 May under the roadmap of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ease restrictions on the coronavirus virus.

German and Swiss music festivals were canceled due to the virus

Seven of the most popular German and Swiss summer music festivals have been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, said German promoters of the Eventim concert.

They include the Rock am Ring icon at the Nuerburgring, one of the largest in Europe, the Hurricane festival in Scheessel and the Greenfield festival in Switzerland.

Atreyu’s Brandon Saller live on stage during the Rock am Ring in June 2019

Eventim said festival organizers had decided to cancel due to “ongoing uncertainty about infection rates and mutations”.

“2021 was meant for a summer of reunions and the festival organizers have put a lot of time and work into hygiene concepts to make this possible,” said Frithjof Pils, CEO of Eventim Live.

However, the “epidemiological situation” and the limitations of the coronavirus mean “festivals of this magnitude are not yet feasible at the moment”.

Eventim added that festival ticket holders for 2021 would be given “a convenient opportunity” to republish for next year.

Festivals like Rock am Ring and Hurricane are big events held in major vehicle locations which welcome tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Other major European festivals such as Glastonbury in England have also been canceled in recent months.

Concert halls and music venues have been closed for months in Germany due to the pandemic and currently have little opportunity to reopen in the coming weeks.

The number of cases has risen in recent days, despite months of restrictions, with the seven-day incidence rate at 65.4 per 100,000 people on Wednesday, according to official figures.

Additional PA reporting