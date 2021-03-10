International
Fight for media freedom threatens to escalate UK-China tensions
Beijing has summoned the British ambassador to China for an article she wrote on press freedom, escalating a bitter row between the two countries that has spread in the media industry.
On Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke with Ambassador Caroline Wilson and filed a formal complaint with her against a post she posted last week on WeChat, China’s most popular Chinese social media network.
IN PIECES, Wilson argued that “foreign media in China are misrepresenting themselves, which obscures their positive role.”
“Foreign media criticism of the Chinese authorities does not mean that they do not like China,” she wrote. “Rather, I believe they act in good faith and play an active role as watchdogs of government actions, ensuring that people have access to accurate information and protecting those who have no voice.”
Tensions between the UK and China have risen in recent months over a range of issues, including the political future of Hong Kong AND human rights in Xinjiang. Various disputes have already trapped some businesses, including Chinese tech firm Huawei AND British Bank HSBC. Regulators in both countries have also banned each other’s most prominent media.
Last month, UK regulator Ofcom dilapidated state broadcaster China Television Global Network, or CGTN, from the British waves, saying the channel licensee had no “editorial responsibility” for its production. Officials also said the CGTN could not transfer its license to a new entity because it would ultimately still be controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.
One week later, the National Broadcasting Administration of China (NRTA) prohibited BBC World News, claiming that the network had broadcast reports about China that “violated the principles of truthfulness and impartiality in journalism”.
In her WeChat post, WIlson added that local news organizations in China often face harsher conditions than foreign ones.
“Unlike foreign media, Chinese media can report critically only under conditions allowed by the government,” she wrote.
The article angered Chinese officials, who called Wilson’s post “inappropriate.”
In one declaration On Tuesday, the head of the European affairs department at China’s foreign ministry said Wilson had “complained [on behalf of] individual foreign media are sanctioned for false news and inaccurate reports, deliberately confusing news defamation with news monitoring and being ‘selectively blind’ to the foreign side’s attack on the Chinese media. “
During their meeting, the Chinese official “stressed that the Chinese government and people never oppose foreign media, but those who produce false news and brutally attack China, the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese system under the banner of ‘press freedom’ and ‘freedom of the expression ‘, “according to the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said Wilson’s article had spread “widespread discontent among the Chinese public and was harshly criticized”. It has since been restricted from being further shared on WeChat.
Tencent, the Chinese tech giant that runs the messaging platform, added a notice to the post, saying it “violates” the platform’s rules. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Wilson doubled in her post Tuesday.
“I stand by my article,” she said on Twitter. The American social networking service is blocked in China.
“There is no doubt that the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to the UK stands by the 170+ pieces he was free to place in the mainstream British media,” Wilson added, referring to Liu Xiaoming, China’s envoy for a long time in Britain.
“The United Kingdom is committed to media freedom and to the protection of democracy and human rights throughout the world. “We will always protect the freedom of the media and the right of journalists to do their job,” a spokesman for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement. The British Embassy in Beijing declined to comment beyond Wilson’s remarks. .
In another blow Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called Wilson’s article “an interference in China’s internal affairs. [which] reflects its consistently double standards and deep-rooted ideological bias ”.
Boiling tensions
Chinese authorities have often criticized the country’s portrayal in the Western media, but its focus on the BBC has been particularly sharp in recent months. Beijing has repeatedly expressed disappointment with media coverage of China’s crackdown on Uighurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
Before the CGTN was banned in the UK, Chinese state media launched numerous attacks on the BBC for what it called “malicious” reporting on the human rights issue in Xinjiang. BBC has defended his reporting.
A few weeks after the UK revoked CGTN’s broadcasting license, CGTN posted a video entitled: “Why is the BBC making false news against China?” referring to the coverage of the British network of Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Ofcom also clashed CGTN on Monday with a 125,000 ($ 173,000) fine over some programs that aired in 2019 at the Hong Kong protests. The agency had previously ruled that the CGTN has repeatedly violated standards of impartiality by covering demonstrations.
The agency too announced a fine of 100,000 ($ 139,000) for broadcasting the confession of a British national who was arrested in China in 2013. Husband, Peter Humphrey, said his confession was forced.
