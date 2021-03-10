1 person killed as police, students clash at South African university

JOHANNESBURG: A man was killed Wednesday after police opened fire with rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the Witwatersrand University (Wits) in Johannesburg, a student leader said.

Students are demanding that those who owe the university up to 150,000 rand (RM 40,474) in fees are still allowed to enroll for the new academic year.

The cost of university education, banned for many black students, has become a symbol of the inequalities that remain in South Africa more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

Wits Student Representative Council President Mpendulo Mfeka said the person shot was not believed to be a student. Reuters could not immediately confirm the details of the deceased.

The Independent Police Investigation Directorate (IPID) said it was watching the incident.

The directorate has sent four investigating officers to investigate the allegations, the team will also surround the crime scene and conduct the investigation including finding the person with the video footage, identifying eyewitnesses, she said in a statement.

IPID will ensure that the body is protected and safe until the morgue.

Most students in South Africa are caught in a group widely called the lost middle, those who are not poor enough to qualify for government financial aid, but not rich enough to pay.

Protesting students took to the streets of Braamfontein district, where the university is located.

They (police) threw stun grenades to test and disperse the protest, but we did not flee, so they started firing rubber bullets, Mfeka said. The person who was shot was shot directly in the head.

A Wits spokeswoman said the university would issue a statement later.

In 2016, widespread student protests for free higher education forced temporary closures at a number of South African universities. Reuters