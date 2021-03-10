Thailand now offers tourists the opportunity to quarantine on a yacht





Tourists planning a holiday in Thailand can now choose to spend their two-week quarantine period on a yacht – as long as they are willing to wear a tracker. The new scheme would allow visitors to pass their isolation on a yacht and then after the 14 days are over, they can enter Phuket provided they are tested negative for Covid-19. Under the scheme, visitors will need to carry an intelligent watch health tracker which would give Thai medical officers information such as their blood pressure and body temperature as well as their location. It is worth noting that passengers will have to cover the cost of their quarantine, although it is not yet clear how much the yacht quarantine would cost.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hopes the new scheme will attract more tourists, in the hope that about 100 yachts will participate in the project. The country’s tourism industry has taken a major hit during the pandemic. According to the National Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), in 2020 P23597053huket lost tourism revenues of nearly 7 billion.

Earlier this month, the country’s tourism minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, revealed that he was proposing a plan that would allow travelers to spend their 14-day quarantine in areas known as beach resorts, allowing them to leave the room. hotel after the first three days (although they would have to stay at the hotel for the duration of the quarantine). Similar schemes, called ‘tourist bubbles’ have already been launched in some other hot holiday areas.

For example, the Caribbean island of Anguilla offers quarantine hotels where tourists can leave their room during quarantine and explore the beach, restaurant and other facilities, as well as be able to visit other hotels and beaches according to the scheme. Meanwhile the island of Hawaii offers a similar program although guests are not allowed to leave their resort and must agree to be monitored and wear a bracelet with a GPS tracking device during their stay. The Mirror travel newsletter brings you the latest news and expert analysis from across the industry, as well as lots of travel inspiration. Our travel experts also look for the best deals either for holidays in the UK or abroad. It will be sent to your inbox twice a week, so sign up here At the time of writing, there is an international travel ban for Britons and it is illegal to go abroad for a vacation. Anyone traveling will need to provide evidence of a valid reason – such as work or health – for doing so. Thailand has reopened its borders to foreign visitors, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The Foreign Office explains: “All travelers entering Thailand will be subject to a 14-day state quarantine at a facility designated by the Thai government at your own expense. If you suspect you are carrying COVID-19, you may be denied entry in place.” You can learn more at Foreign Office Travel Tips in Thailand. What do you think about the idea of ​​yacht quarantine? Let us know in the comments below.







